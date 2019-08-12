Just In
- 1 hr ago Reliance AGM 2019: Mukesh Ambani Announces First-Day-First-Show Service, Free 4K TVs, And More
- 1 hr ago Oppo To Set Up Two More Manufacturing Facilities By End Of 2019 In India
- 2 hrs ago LG G8X Expected To Launch At IFA 2019
- 2 hrs ago Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week – Smartphones You Shouldn't Miss
Don't Miss
- Movies Rakhi Sawant’s Secret Wedding SHOCKS Deepak Kalal; He Demands Rs 4 Crore Within 4 Days From Her!
- News 6 killed in landslides in Chamoli district
- Finance Only 2 Indians Among Top 50 Richest Persons Globally
- Sports Magnificent seven: Rogers Cup triumph continues Andreescu's remarkable top-10 run
- Lifestyle Priyanka Chopra Attends Beautycon LA And All We Can See Is Her Eye Make-up
- Automobiles New Tata Nexon Facelift Spied For The First Time Ahead Of Its Launch In India
- Education Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2019 For SSC And HSC Likely To Be Declared Soon
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Amazon Extends Alexa Announcements Feature And YouTube App Support To All Fire TV Devices
Amazon has just announced the release of Alexa Announcements for all Fire TV devices in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, India, Germany and Japan. Additionally, the official YouTube app is also launching today on all the remaining Fire TV devices worldwide. The list of devices to receive the support for YouTube app includes- Fire TV Stick (1st Gen), Fire TV (1st Gen), Fire TV (2rd Gen), Fire TV (3rd Gen).
The YouTube app support on the entire Fire TV lineup is rolled out in phases. The app support will continue to populate on devices over the next several weeks.
On the other hand, Alexa Announcements will automatically be enabled on all Fire TV devices in supported countries. With the feature now being available on the Fire TV enabled devices, customers will start receiving audible and visual notifications of incoming announcements. Upon receiving a notification, the playback will pause, and audio/video will play through any connected external speaker. Once the announcement is finished, media playback will resume automatically.
Here are some steps that you can follow to enable the settings
Open the Alexa App on smartphone
Choose 'Devices,' and select the appropriate Fire TV device
Select Enable/disable to switch on/off the feature
How Amazon Announcements Work On Fire TV Devices
Once you have enabled the Alexa Announcements on your device, press the microphone button on Alexa Voice Remote to give a command. For instance, you can simply say "Alexa, announce that the movie is starting," or "Alexa, Tell everyone to assemble in the lobby. A short chime will play on all other compatible Alexa-enabled devices followed by the message in the announcer's voice. You must note that the TV must be on and turned to the Fire TV input.
Official YouTube App With 4K HDR at 60 fps Support
If you have a Fire TV at your home, you can simply look for YouTube in 'Your Apps and Channels' row. Amazon claims that the official YouTube app on Fire TV will offer a better experience than the native YouTube app on Android TVs.
The Alexa voice controls will allow viewers to find, launch, and control content (pause, play, rewind, fast-forward) via voice commands. You can simply say, "Alexa, open YouTube" or click into the app to sign in to their existing YouTube account and access the full library of content including subscriptions, playlists, and recommendations.
Most importantly, the YouTube official app on Fire TV devices can stream videos in 4K HDR at 60 fps on supported TVs and streaming media players. If you have a 4K TV at your place with Amazon Fire TV installed, you would be able to stream high-resolution videos natively on YouTube via voice commands.
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
26,990
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
13,999
-
9,999
-
15,031
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
11,290
-
9,999
-
1,000
-
900
-
800
-
700
-
11,468
-
35,000
-
29,950
-
89,999
-
6,990