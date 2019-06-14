Amazon Flex Delivery Program Lets You Earn Money In Your Spare Time News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon India has come up with a new strategy, which will let you earn in your spare time. Well, you read it right. Amazon India has embarked on a mission to make its delivery network stronger with the new Amazon Flex program. This is a new delivery program that will let you make money on a part-time basis.

The Amazon Flex program is targeted at the housewives, college students, security guards and anyone else has spare time to deliver packages from the e-commerce portal in their respective areas. And, these part-time delivery personnel can earn from Rs. 120 to Rs. 140 per hour.

Amazon Flex Delivery Program Under Testing

Amazon Flex was under testing in the country for the past few weeks. This part-time delivery program is available in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Prior to making its way to the Indian market, this program was available in Germany, Spain, Singapore, Japan, North America and the UK.

How To Earn Money With Amazon Flex

If you want to participate in the Amazon Flex delivery program, you can choose your own schedule to deliver packages in your locality. It is you who will choose the day and time of work. You will be paid every Wednesday and the same will be via bank transfer. So, you need to have a PAN number and you will be provided an insurance cover of up to Rs. 5 lakh.

To earn part-time Amazon delivery executive, you should have an Android smartphone with the Amazon Flex app. You need to register in it by choosing the locality and time of your choice. Then you need to take the in-app video classes to know how the system works. Once the video training is over, you should visit an Amazon office to get your documents verified.

Our Take On Amazon Flex Program

Well, it is interesting to see that Amazon India is striving hard to make sure its delivery network is strong and enables people earn extra money by delivering Amazon packages in their spare time. We feel it will definitely attract many youngsters and students earn on a part-time basis. What do you think about Amazon Flex? Do let us know via the comments section below.