Amazon Freedom Sale: Buy Amazon Echo and Echo Dot at discounted prices

Amazon India is hosting the 'Freedom sale' to mark the celebration of Independence Day in India. The sale starts in India beginning today and will last till August 12. During the sale, the e-commerce giant will be offering various products at a discounted price for the users. The sale will offer products ranging from electronics devices to fashion products and more.

One such line-up of products receiving a discount is the company's Alexa enable smart speakers. Amazon is offering discounts on the Echo Dot and Echo smart speakers. The Amazon Echo which is usually priced at Rs 4,499 is getting a discount of Rs 1,000 and will be available at a price of Rs 3,499. The Amazon Echo Dot which is priced at Rs 9,999 is receiving a price cut of Rs 2,000 and will be available for Rs 7,999.

Amazon Freedom Sale day 1: Grab the best deals

As mentioned earlier, the Amazon Echo line up of the smart speakers comes with a built-in support for Alexa. These Alexa enabled devices allows a user to control his/her smart home devices by simply giving voice commands. The smart speakers can also be used to ask for information regarding places and things, set reminders, get information on traffic for a destination and more. All of this is possible with the Alexa skill sets which make these smart speakers quite useful.

These smart speakers from the e-commerce giant come enabled with a number of skill sets which enhances the user experience as well as the capabilities of the speakers. It would not be wrong to say that the Echo devices are among the best available devices that come with a support for a virtual assistant. The Alexa has got a slew of skill sets along with the integration of IFTTT which allows a user to create a set of custom commands suited for their needs.

The Amazon smart speakers are compatible with a wide range smart home appliances. It would be easy to recommend the smart speakers with discounted price. As mentioned earlier, the Echo will be available at a discounted price of Rs 3,499 and the Echo Dot will be available for Rs 7,999. So if you are interested in a powerful set of smart speakers you can easily consider these options.

