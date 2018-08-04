ENGLISH

Amazon Freedom Sale starts from August 9: Best offers and deals to grab

Amazon Freedom Sale all set to kick off on August 9. Here are the best deals which you can grab.

    Amazon is all set to host the Amazon Freedom Sale in India from August 9 to August 12. The e-commerce giant will put various products across different categories on sale. There will be various launched by top brand on sale along with deals and offers on popular products. The products which are in the sale will include categories like electronics, fashion, daily essentials and more.

    Amazon Freedom Sale starts from August 9: Best offers and deals

    Amazon Freedom Sale offers on smartphones and accessories

    The sale will include a wide range of products in electronics category such as a smartphone, TVs, gadgets and more. Amazon states that it will give discounts and offers up to 40 percent on mobile phones and accessories. It will provide up to 50 percent discount on consumer electronics and daily essentials. The company will offer up to 50-80 percent off on fashion an up to 70 percent discount on home and outdoor equipment.

    The company will be offering up to 75 percent discount on power banks and 80 percent off on cases and covers. It is also giving a minimum 50 percent discount on chargers and 20 percent discount on Bluetooth headsets.

     

    Offers on Electronics

    Amazon has confirmed that it will give up to Rs 25,000 discount on laptops, and a 55 percent discount on digital cameras. If you are looking to buy a TV then you will get a 40 percent discount on TVs. 

    Music and gamer lovers will receive a 60 percent discount on headphones, and 45 percent discount on printers. The fitness freaks will receive a 40 percent discount on fitness band and trackers. Amazon is offering a 40 percent discount on smartwatches, and 25 percent discount on desktops.

    If you are running out of your memory and planning to buy an external drive then this the best time as Amazon is giving up to 50 percent discount on hard drives, memory cards, pen drives. The company is also offering 50 percent off on Bluetooth speakers, and networking devices.

    Special offers on selected products

    The e-commerce site has also teased that there will be some reductions in the prices of the following products.

    Intel Core i3 notebooks
    Canon 1300D
    BPL 43-inch full-HD TV
    JBL 2.0 soundbar
    JBL Go speaker
    Seagate 2TB Backup Plus
    32GB microSD card
    64GB OTG pen drive
    Samsung Gear S3

     

    Additional Benefits

    Buyers with SBI credit or debit cards will receive an additional 10 percent cash back. The e-commerce site is also offering no-cost EMI schemes for credit card holders. This might be the first time Amazon India is offering EMI option on debit card transaction which is available for selected users. It is also offering exchange offers on over 35 brands.

    Apart from all these offers, Amazon has specifically highlighted that there will be some great discounts on products like Amazon Echo device, Fire TV Stick, and Kindle e-readers. There will be some exclusive deals and offers only for Amazon Prime members. They will also get the delivery fast than a regular customer.

     

    Story first published: Saturday, August 4, 2018, 11:30 [IST]
