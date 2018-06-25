Amazon FreeTime unlimited is now available for iOS users

Amazon, the e-commerce giant is going to bring FreeTime Unlimited to iOS devices. The Freetime Unlimited was previously Android and Amazon exclusive and was available in the US only for years. The Amazon Unlimited service is the e-commerce giant's children-centric content service that houses TV shows, books, and movies targeted at kids and youngsters.

The FreeTime feature was announced for the Android devices back in 2014 and was made available for the Amazon Fire devices. The FreeTime allows the parents and guardians to select books, videos, apps, and games which can be added to the FreeTime Android or iOS app. The feature will also show the kids YouTube videos and also the websites which Amazon has listed for the service.

Amazon's decision to offer the feature for iOS devices is a correct decision that the company has made keeping in mind the controversies that surrounded the company related to parental control of the videos. The online video platform YouTube has been taking a lot of heat for not taking enough security measures to protect children rights. With the help of FreeTime, parents can set screen time limits, and also a pause time, that would block the access to the Freetime content until a desirable time. The apps are free however the FreeTime comes with a subscription charge.

The FreeTime Unlimited provides the parents with a dashboard wherein they will be able to see how the FreeTime is being used and for what kind of content. It will also show the parents that how long a content is being watched for.

The app also shows content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, and Disney, however, with Apple's iOS platform restrictions, the user can exit from the FreeTime app, which is something a user couldn't do with Fire device and Kindle. So this feature will come handy for some users who want to exit from the FreeTime app.

Amazon is currently offering a 30-day FreeTime Unlimited trial for iOS users. However, the subscription comes at a price of $2.99 (Rs 200 approx) for Amazon Prime subscribers, or $9.99 (RS 679 approx) for multi-device access for regular users.