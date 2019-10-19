Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Deals On Smartphone, Gadgets, And More News oi-Karan Sharma

Amazon India has announced it's Diwali special the Great Indian Festival sale which brings huge deals and offers on categories across smartphones, laptops, cameras, home appliances and TVs, kitchen products, fashion, consumables, consumer electronics and more.

Great Indian Festival - Diwali Special is scheduled to kick off from midnight on October 21 and will be live until 11:59 pm on October 25. Prime members will get an upper hand to grab deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on October 20. Here are the details:

Offers On Smartphones And Mobile Accessories

Up to 40% off on smartphones with Free screen replacement, Exciting exchange offers, No cost EMI and more

Great deals on brands like Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Honor and many more

Special offers on Amazon Specials smartphones including OnePlus 7T, Samsung M30s and Vivo U10

OnePlus 7T series starting at Rs. 37,999

Launch of new Redmi Note 8 series starting Rs. 9,999

Samsung M30S will be up for sale at Rs. 13,999

Mobile accessories will start From Rs. 49

Offers On Appliances And TVs

Under the sale the company is offering up to 60% off on Appliances and TV's with no-cost EMI, exciting exchange offers and installation with free deliveries

Offers from top brands including Samsung, OnePlus TV, Whirlpool, LG and more

Great offers on top products such as LG (43) 4K Smart TV, Whirlpool Convertible Double Door Refrigerator, Samsung Fully Automatic top load Washing machines and the newly launched Sanyo Kaizen Android Smart TV

Consumer Electronics

Amazon is offering deals on brands including HP, Canon, boAT, Lenovo and more

Amazing offers on top electronics such as HP i5 1 TB HDD laptop at Rs. 42,990, Sony 5100L camera at Rs. 27,990, Samsung Galaxy Active Watch at Rs. 17,990 and boAT Airdopes Rs. 2,499.

Amazon Devices

Amazon offering free smart bulb with Echo Dot

Hefty discounts on Echo Show 5, FireTV Stick, Kindle and more.

