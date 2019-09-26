Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019: Grab Best Gadgets With Hefty Discount

ENGLISH

    Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is all set to kick off from September 29 to 4 October. During the sale, the e-commerce website will be offering huge discounts on a wide range of products including smartphone, home appliances, gadgets and a lot more. Here in this article, we will tell you the list of gadgets which you can grab during the sale.

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019: Here Are The Best Gadgets List

    iRobot Roomba 966
     

    iRobot Roomba 966

    The smart vacuum cleaner AeroForce 3-Stage cleaning system is capable of providing up to 5x air power. The device is equipped with gen 2 motor. You can operate the vacuum cleaner with the iRobot Home App. With the help of the app, you can clean and schedule on the go. Under the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the company is offering the device with a discount of Rs. 21,000. The offer price will be Rs. 43,900.

    Amazfit Bip Lite

    Amazfit Bip Lite

    If you're looking for a smartwatch in a budget then you can grab the Amazfit Bip Lite which comes with a lot of features. It is capable of tracking all your sports activities like indoor, outdoor running, walking, cycling, and more. You can also use it while swimming because it comes with 3ATM certification and capable of resisting 30 meters of water depth. Under the sale, the company is offering the smartwatch with a price tag of Rs 3,599 which is Rs. 1,900 down from the usual listing.

    Echo Dot +Smart Bulb
     

    Echo Dot +Smart Bulb

    Amazon is also offering the combo of Echo Dot and Wipro Smart Bulb during the sale. According to the listing page, the company has not disclosed the actual discount on the combo, but it has mentioned that the device will be made available for sale around Rs. 2,000 down from Rs 6,298 we can expect a price discount of around Rs. 4,000. So if you are looking for an Echo device then you can opt for the combo offer.

    Fujifilm Instax Mini 8

    In case you are planning to buy an instant camera then let us tell you that Fujifilm Mini 8 is also in the list of getting a discount during the sale. The instant camera is getting a price discount of Rs. 899 and will be up for sale at Rs. 2,399. Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 comes with automatic exposure measurement and aperture setting, it is capable of producing clean images in 62 x 46mm picture size. Besides, it also sports a flash which will allow users to click the pictures in low light conditions as well.

    Amazon Fire TV Stick

    Amazon Fire TV Stick

    Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 1,200 on its Fire TV Stick. Currently, the device is up for sale at Rs. 3,999 after discount it will be up with a price tag of Rs. 2,799. The device comes with Alexa voice remote, which will allow users to control the Fire TV Stick with their voice command. Amazon Prime member will also get free access to numerous movies and TV episodes on Prime Video, along with ad-free music experience with Prime Music.

