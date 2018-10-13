Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Grab Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for Rs 41,990

Last year Samsung launched its flagship smartphone Galaxy Note 8. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 74,990 but currently, it is up for grabs for just Rs 41,990. If you are looking forward to buying the phone then this is the best time to grab the smartphone. Amazon India is offering this deal under its Great Indian Festival Sale. Here is how you can avail the best deals on Galaxy Note 8.

Amazon is offering this deal under the festive sale, customers can avail an additional discount of 10 percent with their SBI credit and debit card and also on EMI transaction. Vodafone and Idea users will also get an additional 360GB data with the purchase of this smartphone. Moreover, Amazon is also offering a deal where it is giving Rs 8,000 cashback on purchase of worth Rs 50,000 and more with an SBI debit or credit card.

Buyer can also opt for no-cost EMI option with their HDFC debit or credit cards. Apart from all these offers, customers are also getting a screen replacement worth Rs 25,000 if they buy the mobile during the Great Indian Festival Sale, so hurry up because the sale will end on 15 October 2018.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Just to recall, the Galaxy Note 8 flaunts a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED Infinity Display with a resolution of 1440x2960 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 18:5:9 and with the pixel density of 521 PPI. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 8895 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. If that is not enough then you can expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Note 8 sports a dual camera setup on the back with the combination of dual 12-megapixel camera sensors along with an LED flash. At the front, the phone houses an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is fueled by a 3,300mAh battery and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat.