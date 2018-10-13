ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Grab Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for Rs 41,990

Amazon offering a hefty discount on Samsung Galaxy Note 8. All you need to know to avail the discounts on the smartphone.

By

Related Articles

    Last year Samsung launched its flagship smartphone Galaxy Note 8. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 74,990 but currently, it is up for grabs for just Rs 41,990. If you are looking forward to buying the phone then this is the best time to grab the smartphone. Amazon India is offering this deal under its Great Indian Festival Sale. Here is how you can avail the best deals on Galaxy Note 8.

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with discount

    Amazon is offering this deal under the festive sale, customers can avail an additional discount of 10 percent with their SBI credit and debit card and also on EMI transaction. Vodafone and Idea users will also get an additional 360GB data with the purchase of this smartphone. Moreover, Amazon is also offering a deal where it is giving Rs 8,000 cashback on purchase of worth Rs 50,000 and more with an SBI debit or credit card.

    Buyer can also opt for no-cost EMI option with their HDFC debit or credit cards. Apart from all these offers, customers are also getting a screen replacement worth Rs 25,000 if they buy the mobile during the Great Indian Festival Sale, so hurry up because the sale will end on 15 October 2018.

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with discount

    Samsung Galaxy Note 8

    Just to recall, the Galaxy Note 8 flaunts a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED Infinity Display with a resolution of 1440x2960 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 18:5:9 and with the pixel density of 521 PPI. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 8895 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. If that is not enough then you can expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

    On the optical front, the Note 8 sports a dual camera setup on the back with the combination of dual 12-megapixel camera sensors along with an LED flash. At the front, the phone houses an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

    The smartphone is fueled by a 3,300mAh battery and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 13, 2018, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue