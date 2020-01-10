Amazon Great Indian Sale Debuts On January 19: Discounts And Offers You Can Avail News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As soon as the new year has begun, Amazon has announced the first Great Indian Sale. This time, the sale will happen for four days starting from January 19 and lasting until January 22. Similar to the previous offers, the Amazon Prime members will be able to avail offers on January 18 starting from 12 PM.

During the four-day sale, there will be attractive discounts across product categories such as smartphones, headphones, TVs, fashion, etc. And, there will be numerous other offers and discounts from partner banks.

Amazon Great Indian Sale Offers

The web page for the upcoming Amazon sale is already live. It shows that there will be up to 40% discount on the latest and best-selling smartphones. Also, there will be EMI starting from as low as Rs. 833 per month during the sale period.

Buyers will be able to avail alluring exchange discounts of up to Rs. 16,000 on purchasing a new smartphone after exchanging an old phone. Also, mobile accessories are priced as slow as Rs. 69 during the sale until January 22.

Talking about the electronics category, buyers can avail up to 60% discount. This category includes headphones, smartwatches, cameras, and others. Detailing the same, laptops are available at up to Rs. 35,000 discount, cameras at up to Rs. 10,000 discount and wearables at up to 60% discount. Also, speakers and headphones can be purchased for as low as Rs. 299 onwards.

Apart from these, Amazon devices will be up for sale with up to 45% discount during this sale. Notably, the Amazon FireTV Stick will available with a discount of up to Rs. 1,200. And, there will be a 45% discount on Echo and Alexa devices. The Amazon Alexa smart home devices will be listed for up to 50% off and the Kindle e-readers will be available for up to Rs. 3,000 off.

Partner Offers For Amazon Sale

Apart from the above-mentioned offers, Amazon has teamed up with SBI to provide 10% instant discount on all the purchases during this sale using the bank's credit cards. Also, there will be easy no cost EMI payment options from Bajaj Finserv and major debit and credit cards.

