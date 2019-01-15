Amazon Great Indian Sale starts from January 20: All you need to know

February 1 is the deadline for the revised FDI policy for the Indian e-commerce website. Amazon has already started its new year sale with the beginning of this week. The 4-day long 'Amazon Great Indian Sale'will begin from January 20 and will end on January 23, 2019. The company is promising to provide best deals on smartphone brands including Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honor, Realme, Samsung and more.

The e-commerce website is also offering deals on wide products including smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion, home & kitchen and more. Amazon has also tied up with HDFC Bank to offer an extra 10% discount to its customers.

The company is also offering discounts on brands like Puma, Red Tape, Bata, Mothercare, Vero Moda, Fastrack, Joyalukkas, Timex, Skybags, Arrow, LG, Voltas, BPL, HP, Canon, Philips, etc.

Special discounts are also available on Amazon brands. Customers will get a discount of up to Rs 3000 on Amazon devices including Amazon Echo, FireTV Stick and Kindle eReaders.

The new FDI e-commerce policy will be implemented from February 1. According to the new rules e-commerce website like Flipkart and Amazon need to treat all the vendors equally and this will bar them to feature exclusive products and offering huge discounts on their websites.

Under this sale, Amazon will promote handloom products and handicraft products like Ikat, Banarasi, Tant sarees and leather shoes from Agra.

So if you are looking forward to purchasing any from the above-mentioned categories then, hold your purchase till January 20 so that you can avail attractive offers on them.