Amazon.in Launches Shutterbug, an online photography club for the masses

Amazon India today launched Shutterbug, an online club for the photography enthusiasts. As a part of India-first initiative across Amazon platform, Shutterbug is designed as a free to use service. The aim of this initiative is to bring all photographers from professional to beginners under one single roof.

The club is open for the users who are interested in photography. The club also offers a mix of tips & tutorials. It also allows the users to engage in opportunities with renowned photo mentors, offline workshops. The club will also be organizing contests where the users can exhibit their photography skills.

Further, the Shutterbug comes with the aim to educate and upskill budding photographers in India. In order to achieve this, Amazon India has partnered with Toehold Travel & Photography. Toehold is a training & photography brand helmed by Jayanth Sharma. Shutterbug will also feature original bite-sized video training content and exercises from Toehold. Users will also be able to join a formal course on photography that features five modules with 17 videos. This feature is called Essentials of Photography. Shutterbug will also feature monthly content on advanced techniques on different genres of photography. Moreover, Amazon India will be leveraging expert content & renowned photo mentors from top imaging brands like Leica, Canon and Sony.

Sunil Kaul, Managing Director, Leica Camera, APAC commented that "Amazon.in has a wide customer reach being the world's largest product search engine. Associating with a program like Shutterbug helps us to not only bring our devices and accessories to the customers but also educate them about the advantages, utility and optical excellence of our products", said. He further added, "I foresee that programs like these help build the desire for new product categories in India as these need awareness for adoption and growth."

Jonathan Burks, Category Leader - Consumer Electronics, Amazon India said "Shutterbug has been designed with a single objective of helping photography enthusiasts indulge in their passion. Along with video content, we will be facilitating interactions with leading brands and stalwarts of the industry. He further added that they are looking forward to celebrating photography in India through this unique platform."

If we go as per the statistics, photography has become a favoured pastime for the users globally. According to industry reports, around 1.2 trillion photos were clicked in 2017. The numbers include about 160 pictures captured for each of the 7.5Bn people on earth. In 2016, 350Mn photos were shared on Facebook, 95Mn on Instagram, 400Mn Snapchat and 1.6Bn via WhatsApp every day. Looking at the figures it is clear that the craze for photography is rising among the users. With the launch of Shutterbug, the number of images captured will surely rise and more budding photographers will get a platform to showcase their talent on.