ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Amazon introduces its first delivery robot Scout: All you need to know

Amazon introduces its all-new delivery robots Scouts. It's six-wheeled robot it looking a bit like other delivery robots. All you need to know.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Amazon seems to be very much conscious about delivering time and it solves this issue the company is deploying its all-new delivery robots. The company has had robotics wings for a long time now, but non of them were open for delivering packages and. The robotic-wing was focused on warehouse logistics. However, today the company took the wraps off Scout.

    Amazon introduces its first delivery robot Scout: All you need to know

     

    The delivery robot Scout is six-wheeled robot it looking a bit like other delivery robots which are already being piloted on the sidewalks across the globe. However, this was developed by Amazon. The company claims that the electric system is the size of a beach cooler and cruises at a pace of walking.

    Scout is going to be piloted in Snohomish County, Washington, which borders Seattle's King County. The company don't want to scare or confuse people in the resident by little blue robots cruising around their neighbourhoods. The company has even released an ad with jaunty startup music to ensure people that there is nothing to fear about the delivery robots.

    In the initial stage, the pilot program will involve only six Scouts. The bots are well designed to reach their destination autonomously. But as the program is in the initial phase all the six models will be accompanied by the employees of Amazon to ensure everything goes well as planned. If Amazon is planning to adopt Scout more widely, then it must have to augment last-mile logistics carriers like UPS, FedEx and USPS.

    Amazon introduces its first delivery robot Scout: All you need to know

     

    “We are delighted to welcome Amazon Scout into our community. Similar to Amazon, we are always looking for new ways to better deliver service to our residents. From the latest Amazon innovation to cutting edge technology, Snohomish County is a great place for entrepreneurial creativity,” reads Amazon blog post.

    Let's see what Amazon is planning with this new idea of delivery robots. What if Amazon will test this same program in India, please share your thoughts in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 11:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue