Amazon invests $530 million in a self-driving systems startup

Amazon is known for its interest in autonomy as it has a delivery drone project and Scout robots, but the company might be taking it a notch higher. The company has invested $530 million in Aurora Innovation, a self-driving car startup found by people like ex-Googler Chris Urmson, former Tesla Autopilot leader Sterling Anderson and Uber autonomy co-founder Drew Bagnell.

While Amazon hasn't spoken about its expectations from the new investment, Aurora's technology may provide some clues. Aurora focuses on developing a driverless system rather than producing cars.

This system can be incorporated in various vehicles, and major companies like Hyundai and Volkswagon have already pledged to use Aurora software in their cars by 2021. Amazon might use this technology for the self-driving cargo and courier vehicles, to speed up delivery times.

