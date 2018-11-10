Amazon joins hand with Apple to sell iPhones, iPads and more in India

E-retail giant Amazon on Friday joined hands with Apple Inc to carry more products globally for the holiday shopping season. Both the rival companies are putting their difference aside for boosting the sales. In about few weeks Amazon will sell the latest iPhones, iPads and other devices in the United States, Europe, Japan and India. Amazon uses to sell limited products from Apple including Mac computers and headphones.

The arrangement underscores how top brands, for example, Apple and Nike, which since a long time ago opposed dispersing items by means of Amazon, are progressively swinging to the online business website since it has turned into a basic channel for reaching buyers. As of January 4, Amazon will get rid of Apple products from the third-party merchants which are not authorised by Apple. But that doesn't mean that you won't be able to buy non-branded accessories like headphone for your Apple products.

Third-party merchants will also be able to sell their products through the holiday season. Meanwhile, the e-commerce giant will create an Apple product page which will be Apple's official page on Amazon. This dedicated page will lineup Apple Watch but not the Apple Homepod because as we know it is a direct competitor for Amazon's Echo devices.

As we know last year search giant Google pulled its video streaming app YouTube from two Amazon device. The reason behind pulling off the app was several complaints against the online retailer. Moreover, the company has also refused to sell some Google products on their site.

Apple is trying to get the support of Apple TV but this is only possible when it became compatible with Amazon's Prime Video. "We're working with Amazon to improve the experience for Apple customers on their site and we look forward to those customers having another great way to buy iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac and more," News 18 quoted Apple.