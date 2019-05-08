Amazon launches new feature for Alexa: Here are the details News oi-Priyanka Dua Using Skill Blueprints, users can use over 30 templates to create your own personal Alexa skill in minutes

Amazon has announced a new publishing feature on Alexa Skill Blueprints which will allow you to create your own personal Alexa skill in minutes.

Using Skill Blueprints, users can use over 30 templates to create your own personal Alexa skill in minutes. Choose from a variety of categories including Fun & Games, Learning and Knowledge, At Home and Storyteller to create custom games, unique stories, or household lists.

"With today's announcement, we are excited to launch four new Skill Blueprints built specifically for content creators, bloggers, and organizations, so they can reach anyone with an Alexa-enabled device - with no coding required", says Dilip R.S., Country Manager for Alexa Skills, Amazon India.

Dilip said, "Being able to publish a blueprint skill allows customers and content creators to share their passions, creativity, and interests with anyone even though they may not have a technical background".

Besides customer can create a personal skill for just their household, share one with friends and family, or publish their blueprint skill to the Alexa Skills Store.

Personal skills that are limited to a customer's local device do not go through a certification process since they aren't published to the Alexa Skills Store.

However, users should keep in mind that Skill Blueprints that are submitted for publishing on the Alexa Skills Store need to abide by our Content Guidelines, not contain material that is inappropriate for customers of Alexa and must go through the skill certification review.

Once the skill is published, users can review and rate the skill up to 5 stars like any other skill on the Alexa Skills Store.

Amazon also says that there four new Skill Blueprints built specifically for content creators, bloggers, and organizations. The new Flash Briefing blueprint to publish and share their latest updates on the Alexa Skills Store. Bloggers who use WordPress can deliver their posts as audio through Alexa with the Blog blueprint and universities and religious organizations can use the new University and Spiritual Talks blueprints to make their live and recorded audio content accessible on Alexa-enabled devices.