ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Amazon launches new feature for Alexa: Here are the details

    Using Skill Blueprints, users can use over 30 templates to create your own personal Alexa skill in minutes

    By
    |

    Amazon has announced a new publishing feature on Alexa Skill Blueprints which will allow you to create your own personal Alexa skill in minutes.

    Amazon launches new feature for Alexa: Here are the details

     

    Using Skill Blueprints, users can use over 30 templates to create your own personal Alexa skill in minutes. Choose from a variety of categories including Fun & Games, Learning and Knowledge, At Home and Storyteller to create custom games, unique stories, or household lists.

    "With today's announcement, we are excited to launch four new Skill Blueprints built specifically for content creators, bloggers, and organizations, so they can reach anyone with an Alexa-enabled device - with no coding required", says Dilip R.S., Country Manager for Alexa Skills, Amazon India.

    Dilip said,  "Being able to publish a blueprint skill allows customers and content creators to share their passions, creativity, and interests with anyone even though they may not have a technical background".

    Besides customer can create a personal skill for just their household, share one with friends and family, or publish their blueprint skill to the Alexa Skills Store.

    Personal skills that are limited to a customer's local device do not go through a certification process since they aren't published to the Alexa Skills Store.

    However, users should keep in mind that Skill Blueprints that are submitted for publishing on the Alexa Skills Store need to abide by our Content Guidelines, not contain material that is inappropriate for customers of Alexa and must go through the skill certification review.

    Once the skill is published, users can review and rate the skill up to 5 stars like any other skill on the Alexa Skills Store.

    Amazon also says that there four new Skill Blueprints built specifically for content creators, bloggers, and organizations. The new Flash Briefing blueprint to publish and share their latest updates on the Alexa Skills Store. Bloggers who use WordPress can deliver their posts as audio through Alexa with the Blog blueprint and universities and religious organizations can use the new University and Spiritual Talks blueprints to make their live and recorded audio content accessible on Alexa-enabled devices.

    Read More About: amazon alexa news apps
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 8:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 8, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue