    Amazon Live Service Announced in India; Brings Influencers to Livestream With Products

    By
    |
    Amazon Live Service Announced in India: What's New?
      

    The Amazon Great Indian Festival ushered in many discount deals and price-cut offers. The popular e-commerce site is now working on ramping up the Indian shopping scenario with a new feature. The conglomerate has launched a live-stream shopping feature called Amazon Live for Indian users, broadening its offerings for the country.

     

    The new Amazon Live service (via) brings in creators to host live-stream sessions and showcase products in their videos. The new service is similar to television shopping but the key difference is influencers, especially those with a large following. The idea is to lure more buyers to the shopping app by influencing them with products.

    Amazon Live Service Announced in India

    The new Amazon Live service is hosting live-stream events across multiple categories like fashion, beauty, electronics, home appliances, and more. Since the new feature is already available, the videos are scoring about 50 to 1,000 simultaneous views. What's more, the influencer will get a cut in pay every time they make a sale.

    Amazon Live Service Announced in India: What's New?

    To note, the Amazon Live feature is already available in other markets like the US and China. In fact, Amazon Live has been in the US market since 2019, aiming to boost shopping trends and gain customers on other platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and even Instagram.

    Influencers on Amazon, Flipkart

    Interestingly, Amazon's rival Flipkart has also been working on a similar feature. Reports claim Flipkart has been working on roping in influencers to boost its sale via a live-stream feature on its app. It remains to see how Flipkart's live-stream feature will drive sales.

     

    While influencers are quite popular on platforms like Instagram and YouTube, it remains to see how popular they would be on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. We know that influencers will get a pay cut when the items they showcase are bought.

    For instance, Amazon Live in China has many popular influencers on its platform. Austin Li, a popular influencer, sells more than USD 1 billion worth of goods in a single session. Influencers also popularise hashtags like #FoundItOnAmazon, which further increases sales and shipping. In India, Amazon Live with influencers can also boost its popularity in tier II and tier III cities.

    Story first published: Friday, September 30, 2022, 14:53 [IST]
