Amazon might soon introduce Alexa-Powered set-top Box, TV kits, and smart switches in India

Amazon, the e-commerce giant is one of the most favored platforms when it comes online shopping. The company aims to bring a maximum number of devices with the Alexa support. The company had already introduced Echo which is Alexa based smart speaker. Now, it seems that the company is keen on developing a wide range of new products that will feature the Alexa support.

Amazon is also planning to bring the Alexa to Smart TVs, Set-Top boxes and more. We all know that Amazon is focusing on providing the Indian consumer base a wide range of products under one roof, and the company has managed to meet almost all the demands. Amazon is also aiming in expanding its reach in the Indian market by introducing Alexa powered devices such as set-top boxes, TV kits, and smart switches.

As per some reports from the web, Amazon is aiming towards diversifying the Alexa-powered smart home devices in India. Amazon will introduce voice-controlled smart switches, TVs, set-top boxes along with some automobile accessories and other products. It is being further reported that the e-commerce giant has teamed up with a number of Indian countries in order to expand the market for its devices that are powered by a virtual assistant, which in this case is the Alexa. One such company with which Amazon has partnered up is Mybox Technologies which manufactures set-top boxes. Using the Amazon Voice Service (AVS) Mybox will introduce Alexa skills for the set-top boxes. The company will further run a trial prior to releasing the set-box for the users. Mybox is said to introduce a set-top box that will feature the Alexa irrespective of the cable operator.

Also, an Amazon kit will be introduced which is priced at Rs. 999. The Amazon kit will be a Wi-Fi dongle with a voice-based remote control that brings the Alexa voice commands to the TV.

Apart from the set-top boxes, Amazon is also looking forward to getting into the smart switch market and is also planning on releasing wired headphones and automotive products that will be powered by Alexa in association with different Indian brands.

Amazon has also announced that it will collaborate with BPL to introduce the VoiceOne line of Alexa enabled smart speakers. Amazon has also announced tie-ups with BPL to launch the VoiceOne line of Alexa-powered smart-speakers. Amazon will be implementing the Alexa strategy in three stages, the first one will involve Echo devices, the second one is related to the Alexa skills that work with different apps while the third one is relatedbringing the Alexa experience to different third-party devices using which includes the AVS kit, like the smart set-top boxes.