Amazon Offering Free Fire TV Stick With Samsung LED TVs – All You Need To Know

The smart TV market in India has seen a revolution in the last couple of years, earlier the smart TVs were so expensive that not everyone can afford it but the current scenario is changed and now we have a wide range of offering from a number of brands under Rs 15,000 price bucket. So if you are planning to buy a smart TV anytime soon this is will be good news for you because Amazon India is offering free Fire TV Stick on some selected Samsung LED TV. In this article, you will get to know how will you avail this offer.

Free Fire TV Sticks With Samsung LED TV

Amazon India is offering free Fire TV Stick only on three Samsung LED TVs out of which Rs 14,999 is most affordable modes with model number UA32N4010AR. The Samsung LED TV comes with a 32-inch HD Ready LED display panel with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels and refresh rate of 60 Hertz. On the connectivity front, the smart TV offers Two HDMI port one USB port, LAN port.

Amazon is also offering the same offer on a model number UA43N5010ARXXL which comes with a price tag of Rs 29,999. The smart TV offers a 43-inch Full HD display along with a built-in 20 watts speaker. On the connectivity part, the TV offers two HDMI and two USB ports. The third on the list with free Fire TV Stick comes with a model number UA49N5300AR you can grab the smart TV for Rs 45,999.

It sports a big 49-inch Full HD LED panel along with 40 watts output and Dolby digital plus audio enhancement. The smart TV offers two HDMI and one USB ports for connectivity. Moreover, it comes with a built-in app which will give you direct access to content from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Youtube and more.

Apart from the free Amazon Fire TV Stick, the company is also offering exchange discount and no-cost EMI options on the product.

