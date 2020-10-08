Amazon Partners With Indian Railways For Hassle-Free Train Booking News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon India is the latest company to partner with the Indian Railways. The new partnership will allow customers to book train tickets on the e-commerce platform. Known for its discounts and offers, Amazon is also giving a couple of freebies for reserving your train ticket, which will be limited up to a period.

How To Book Train Ticket On Amazon

The new partnership between Amazon and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will allow customers to do more than just book their train tickets. They can also check the seat and quota availability on the Amazon app. One can also check the PNR status for tickets, download, and even cancel the tickets booked via Amazon.

Do note, the new feature is available on the Amazon app only - for both Android and iOS smartphones. To book your train tickets via Amazon, open the app > select Amazon Pay > click on Trains/Travel for Android. On iOS, you'll find the option under Book Tickets > Trains. Next, you can select the route and travel dates and proceed to book a suitable train.

For payments, you have multiple options including Amazon Pay balance and the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. If not, you can use any other form of digital payments like credit/debit cards, net banking, UPI-based payments, and book your ticket. In case you wish to cancel the ticket, you can do under 'Your Orders' and even seek the 24/7 helpline.

Discount Train Tickets On Amazon

Among the discount offers, Amazon is giving customers a 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 100 for their first train ticket booking. Additionally, Prime members get 12 percent cashback up to Rs. 120 for train booking. More importantly, Amazon won't be charging any additional service or payment gateway charges as an introductory offer, for a limited period.

You can also pay via Amazon Pay, which also includes other bookings like flights, bus, and train tickets. Those who pay for the ticket via Amazon Pay are eligible for an instant refund in case of cancellation of booking failures.

Booking Train Tickets On Amazon: Good Or Bad?

Booking train tickets or any other mode of travel ticket has become easier over time. We longer have to stand in queues. The feature to book train tickets on Amazon will certainly make things easier, especially with the additional offers from Amazon Pay. However, it remains to see if this will spike the monopolistic nature of the international conglomerate.

