Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Wearable Deals That You Shouldn’t Miss News oi-Rohit Arora

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 has kick-started with some exciting deals and offers on a range of products and services. Just like every year, the e-commerce giant has some sensible deals on technology products that could help you save some extra bucks on your next purchase. Since there's a lot to explore on Amazon's wide product portfolio, it can get a bit overwhelming to find the right product at the right deal.

We at GizBot have compiled a list of all exciting deals and offers available during the two-day sale. The following piece will inform you about some top-selling smart wearables selling at some discounted prices. The list includes the latest smart wearables from Garmin, Xiaomi, Amazfit, and more. Let's find out.

Garmin Smart Wearables

Garmin's wide product range is available at some good discounts. The latest Venu Sq Music smart wearable can be purchased at Rs. 22,240, i.e. 14.43% down from its launch price of Rs. Rs. 25, 990. The Venu Square smartwatch will be available at Rs 17,240, which is almost 18% down from its original price tag of Rs. 20,990.

Similarly, you can grab the premium Garmin Forerunner 245 smartwatch at a good price of Rs. 25,890 and the Forerunner 45 at Rs. 15,890. Some other Garmin smart wearables that are available at sensible discounts include- Garmin Forerunner 245 Music (Rs. 29,790), Garmin Instinct Tactica (Rs. 21,790), Garmin Lily at Rs. 21,749 and Rs. 17,640, based upon the color variants you choose.

Apple Wearables

Apple Watches are also up for grabs at good discounts. The new Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) can be purchased at Rs. 25,900, i.e. Rs. 4,000 down from its selling price. The GPS + Cellular variant is also selling at a discounted price of Rs. 31,900.

Amazfit GTS2 Mini

If you want to buy a good smartwatch at a great price, the Amazfit GTS2 Mini is an excellent deal. Originally priced at Rs. 9,999, the smartwatch is up for grabs at Rs. 6,499, which is a great price for this daily wear smartwatch. The GTS2 Mini comes equipped with a SpO2 monitor and promises up to three-week battery life on one single charge. The smartwatch flaunts a 1.55-inch AMOLED display with a high 314 PPI resolution.

Oppo Band Style

If you prefer a smart band over a smartwatch, the newly launched Oppo Band Style can be a good option. Launched at Rs. 2,999, the Band Style is selling at Rs. 1,999 on the e-commerce platform along with an additional sport strap. The smart band flaunts a 1.1-inch color AMOLED screen and offers support for continuous blood oxygen saturation monitoring. The band is 5ATM water-dust resistant and promises up to 12-days battery life on one full charge.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve

Another excellent deal that you shouldn't miss is the Mi Watch Revolve. Launched in 2020 for Rs. 10,999, the premium looking smartwatch is up for grabs at a relatively low price of Rs. 6,999. At this price, the Mi Watch Revolve is the best-looking budget smart wearable that you can buy during the two-day sale period. Packed with the most useful wearable features, the Mi Watch Revolve looks elegant and flaunts a vibrant AMOLED display. It's an investment that you won't regret.

Some other exciting deals that you must consider are:

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch- Bluetooth + LTE, 46 mm (Rs. 15,990)

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2- Bluetooth, 44 mm (Rs. 18,390)

3. Fire-Boltt 360 SpO2 (Rs. 3,499)

