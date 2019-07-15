ENGLISH

    Amazon Prime Day Sale: Lowest Prices Ever On Hard Drives And MicroSD Cards

    By
    |

    Amazon is back with its 2019 Prime Day sale starting July 15 and lasts till midnight of July 16. As a part of the two days sale, the e-commerce website is offering huge deals on a wide range of product categories including smartphones, laptop, home appliances, PC, hard drives, cameras and more. We've listed out some of the best deals you can find on External Hard drives and Micro SD cards :

    Amazon Prime Day Sale: Lowest Prices Ever On Hard Drives

    Western Digital 2TB Portable External Hard Drive
     

    Western Digital 2TB Portable External Hard Drive

    The WD 2TB Portable Hard Drive comes with a price tag of Rs 4,999 down from Rs 5,429 under the offer.

    Features

    • Auto backup with included WD Backup software
    • Password protection with hardware encryption
    • Included WD Discovery software for social media and cloud storage import
    • Compatible with: Windows, Mac

    Seagate Expansion Portable 1.5 TB External Hard Drive

    The Seagate Expansion 1.5TB Hard Drive is listed for Rs 3,799 down from Rs 4,099.

    Features

    • Drag and drop file saving, right out of the box
    • USB powered
    • Fast data transfer with USB 3.0 connectivity
    • 3 Year limited Warranty
    • Data transfer speed: 625mbps

     

     

    Western Digital Elements 1.5 TB External Hard Drive

    The 1.5TB external hard drive from WD is up for sale at Rs 3,899 down from Rs 3,999.

    Features

    • Compatibility USB 3.0 and USB 2.0
    • Fast transfer rate of 2.5GB per second
    • Improve PC performance
    • High capacity in a small enclosure
    • Formatted for Windows
    WD My Passport 1TB External Hard Drive
     

    WD My Passport 1TB External Hard Drive

    The 1TB variant of WD external hard drive is up for sale at Rs. 3,799.

    Features

    • Auto backup with included WD Backup software
    • Password protection with hardware encryption
    • Included WD Discovery software for social media and cloud storage import
    • Easy to use with Windows, Mac and Linux

    HP PX3100 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive

    The 1TB external hard drive from HP will cost you Rs 3,799 down from regular price Rs 4,198.

    Features

    • Connect to USB 2.0 or 3.0 ports
    • The HP external portable drive is backwards compatible with USB 2.0 powered through the USB cable
    • A single drive can back up multiple PCs, with data from each PC clearly identified by name, to make finding and restoring a specific PC's data a snap

    SanDisk 128GB Class 10 microSDXC Memory Card with Adapter

    The SanDisk 128GB class 10 microSDXC comes with a regular price of Rs 1649, but under the sale, you can grab the flash drive for Rs 1,299.

    Features

    • Read Speed: up to 100 MB/s and Video Speed: C10, U1, V10, A1
    • Temperature proof For customer support contact 1800 102 2055
    • Shockproof and Waterproof
    • X-Ray proof
    • Ideal for android-based smartphones, tablets, and action cameras

    Strontium Nitro A1 64GB Micro SDXC Memory Card

    Up for sale at Rs 629 down from the original price of Rs 739.

    Features

     

    • High Performance - Transfer Speed Up to 100MB/s with UHS-I U3 Class 10 Specification. For Android Smartphones, Tablets, Drones, Action Cams and More
    • Compatible for Full HD Recording and Playback, High-resolution photo capturing,
    • Form Factor: microSDXC
    • Durable with 4 Proof - Water Proof, Temperature Proof, Magnet Proof and X-Ray Proof
    • Strontium Lifetime Limited Warranty Tech
    • Can Be Used As a Standard Full-Size SD Memory Card with the SD Adapter Included

    Samsung EVO Plus Grade 3, Class 10 64GB MicroSDXC

    Currently available with a discounted price of Rs 749 down from the retail price of Rs 1899.

    Features

    • Record and play 4K UHD video with reading and write speeds up to 100mbps and 60mbps respectively.
    • Transfer speed of the 3GB video to your notebook 38 seconds
    • Capable of recording 3 hours of 4K UHD video, 8 hours and 30 minutes of full HD video, 14,000 photos or 5,500 songs.
    • Interface: UHS-I, compatible with HS interface

    Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 17:05 [IST]
