Amazon Prime Day Sale: Lowest Prices Ever On Hard Drives And MicroSD Cards

Western Digital 2TB Portable External Hard Drive

The WD 2TB Portable Hard Drive comes with a price tag of Rs 4,999 down from Rs 5,429 under the offer.

Features



Auto backup with included WD Backup software

Password protection with hardware encryption

Included WD Discovery software for social media and cloud storage import

Compatible with: Windows, Mac

Seagate Expansion Portable 1.5 TB External Hard Drive

The Seagate Expansion 1.5TB Hard Drive is listed for Rs 3,799 down from Rs 4,099.

Features

Drag and drop file saving, right out of the box

USB powered

Fast data transfer with USB 3.0 connectivity

3 Year limited Warranty

Data transfer speed: 625mbps

Western Digital Elements 1.5 TB External Hard Drive

The 1.5TB external hard drive from WD is up for sale at Rs 3,899 down from Rs 3,999.

Features

Compatibility USB 3.0 and USB 2.0

Fast transfer rate of 2.5GB per second

Improve PC performance

High capacity in a small enclosure

Formatted for Windows

WD My Passport 1TB External Hard Drive

The 1TB variant of WD external hard drive is up for sale at Rs. 3,799.

Features

Auto backup with included WD Backup software

Password protection with hardware encryption

Included WD Discovery software for social media and cloud storage import

Easy to use with Windows, Mac and Linux

HP PX3100 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive

The 1TB external hard drive from HP will cost you Rs 3,799 down from regular price Rs 4,198.

Features

Connect to USB 2.0 or 3.0 ports

The HP external portable drive is backwards compatible with USB 2.0 powered through the USB cable

A single drive can back up multiple PCs, with data from each PC clearly identified by name, to make finding and restoring a specific PC's data a snap

SanDisk 128GB Class 10 microSDXC Memory Card with Adapter

The SanDisk 128GB class 10 microSDXC comes with a regular price of Rs 1649, but under the sale, you can grab the flash drive for Rs 1,299.

Features

Read Speed: up to 100 MB/s and Video Speed: C10, U1, V10, A1

Temperature proof For customer support contact 1800 102 2055

Shockproof and Waterproof

X-Ray proof

Ideal for android-based smartphones, tablets, and action cameras

Strontium Nitro A1 64GB Micro SDXC Memory Card

Up for sale at Rs 629 down from the original price of Rs 739.

Features

High Performance - Transfer Speed Up to 100MB/s with UHS-I U3 Class 10 Specification. For Android Smartphones, Tablets, Drones, Action Cams and More

Compatible for Full HD Recording and Playback, High-resolution photo capturing,

Form Factor: microSDXC

Durable with 4 Proof - Water Proof, Temperature Proof, Magnet Proof and X-Ray Proof

Strontium Lifetime Limited Warranty Tech

Can Be Used As a Standard Full-Size SD Memory Card with the SD Adapter Included

Samsung EVO Plus Grade 3, Class 10 64GB MicroSDXC

Currently available with a discounted price of Rs 749 down from the retail price of Rs 1899.

Features

