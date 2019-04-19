ENGLISH

    Amazon Quiz contest will get you a Marshall Wobern speakers

    Amazon is back with one more quiz contest which will give you a chance of winning Marshall Wobern speakers. Here's how to participate.

    By
    |

    Amazon is once again back with its 'Amazon Quiz Answers' contest in which the e-commerce website is offering Marshall Wobern speakers to the winner of the contest. The contest is already commenced starting today (19 April 2019) from 8 Am and the quiz will close at 12 PM. The last date for the contest will be April 30.

    Amazon Quiz contest will get you a Marshall Wobern speakers

     

    To take part in the contest first you need to sign-in to your Amazon account if you don't have one then you need to create one.

    Once you are done, you can see a banner 'Amazon Quiz Answers' click on that and which will take you to a contest page which consists of five questions before the contest duration closes.

    If you give all the correct answers to the five questions then you will be entitled to a lucky draw which will be done among participants who have also answered the questions correctly.

    The one lucky participants will be the winner of the Marshall Wobern Speakers.

    So you can try your luck in the contest maybe you can win a Marshall Wobern Speakers. Here is the link for the previous winners Amazon has announced for the March contest.

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
