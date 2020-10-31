Play Amazon Quiz Today And Win Rs 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon Quiz is one of the exciting participatory set up on the popular e-commerce site. The Amazon Quiz for October 31, 2020, is live now and winners stand a chance to win Rs. 20,000 via Amazon Pay. Like all quizzes, Amazon India will be asking several product-related questions and provide a chance to win some goodies.

What Is Amazon Quiz And How To Play

Amazon Quiz is quite similar to other quizzes, where it focuses on certain product details. Do note, one can participate in the quiz only via the Amazon app on their Android or iOS device. You will also need to have an Amazon account to participate in the Amazon Quiz. If you don't have one, you can simply create a new one. Here's how to play the Amazon Quiz:

Step 1: Open the Amazon app and find Offers > Amazon Quiz

Alternatively, you can even find it by clicking on Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone > Amazon Quiz.

Step 2: Once you find it, click on the banner and click on the 'Start' button.

Step 3: This will begin the quiz; here, you will need to answer five questions correctly to be eligible to win a prize.

Step 4: Do note, you need to answer all the questions on the Amazon Quiz, which will make eligible for the lucky draw.

What Can You Win On Amazon Quiz?

Amazon India has hosted the Amazon Quiz with bumper prizes. The top winner gets Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay balance, to which they can shop on the platform. Apart from the Amazon Pay prize, the company is also offering a range of free products for the quiz. The list includes smartphones, smart accessories, and several other gadgets.

There are a couple of terms on conditions. For one, you will need to answer all the questions correctly on the Amazon Quiz. Only then you will be eligible to win these exciting prizes. For now, Amazon India is yet to announce the date of the lucky draw. And of course, all the decisions will be taken by Amazon India.

Best Mobiles in India