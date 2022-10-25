Just In
- 43 min ago iQOO Releases Android 13 Roadmap: Is It Worth Upgrading From Android 12?
- 59 min ago Google Messages Testing New 'Delivered' And 'Read' Indicators: How To Decipher New Symbols?
- 1 hr ago Apple Rolls Out Update to Fix Annoying iOS 16 Bugs: But Are There Any New Features?
- 1 hr ago Jio Expands 5G Services in New Cities; Will Airtel Be Able To Match Jio's Plans?
Don't Miss
- Finance Prabhudas Lilladher Suggests Buy This Mid Cap L&T Group Stock, Sees 10% Potential Upside
- Lifestyle Nayanthara's Go-To Beauty Ingredient Is Coconut Oil: 2 Ways To Use It For Your Oily Hair And Skin
- Sports PKL 2022: Only female physiotherapist in tournament shares her experience of working with kabaddi players
- Movies Nikhil Siddhartha's Next With Anupama Parameswaran Titled 18 Pages To Be Released On December 23!
- News Cynthia McCaffery joins as UNICEF Representative to India
- Automobiles Leak: Ferrari LaFerrari Successor To Arrive In 2024
- Education AP EAPCET EAMCET 2022: Final Phase Of Web Counseling Results Will Release Tomorrow; Read Details Here.
- Travel San Francisco, A Wonderful City! - Review Of California
Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days; Best Deals On Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, And Realme Phones
Amazon certainly knows how to keep customers on its e-commerce platform. Following the conclusion of the Diwali sale, the e-commerce behemoth has now announced the Smartphone Upgrade Days sale, a dedicated deals program offering a slew of deals and offers on a variety of smartphones and accessories. Customers can save up to 40% on smartphones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO, Realme, and Tecno during the four-day festival.
Customers can also get a 10% instant discount with bank credit cards, exchange offers, and No-Cost EMI for up to nine months on smartphone purchases. The following are some worthwhile deals on the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale.
Best Deals on Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days
• Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will be available for ₹13,999 including cashback of ₹1,000 on select bank credit and debit cards. You can also purchase the handset on three and six months of a cost EMI plan. Currently selling at ₹13,999, the budget 5G handset comes with a 5,000 mAh battery cell and supports 11 5G 11 bands.
• The iQOO Z6 5G and iQOO Z6 Lite 5G will be available for ₹14,999 and ₹ 13,249 respectively including up to ₹1,000 off and ₹750 off respectively on select bank credit and debit cards. In addition, the iQOO Neo 6 5G will also be available at ₹ 25,999. The handset is currently selling at ₹29,999.
• Two OnePlus smartphones will be up for grabs at discounted prices. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 10R Prime will be available starting at ₹23,499 and ₹29,499 respectively with discounts up to ₹1,500 and ₹3,000 bank cashback respectively.
• A handful of Xiaomi smartphones will be available with additional bank offers during the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. You can buy the power-packed Redmi Note 11T 5G for ₹ 14,999; Redmi 10A for ₹6,996 and the Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G for ₹18,499. The Redmi 9 Activ will be up for grabs at ₹7,299 and the Redmi A1 will be available for just ₹ 5,489. Launched at ₹25,999, the Redmi K50i will be available at ₹19,999 during the sale period.
• Coming onto the Realme handsets, the Narzo 50 4G will be available for ₹9,999 and the Narzo 50i will be available for ₹5,749 inclusive of cashback offers along with six months no cost EMI offers available on both.
• Last but not least, there are some good deals on Tecno smartphones. The Tecno Pop 6 Pro will be available for just ₹5,399 including a cashback of ₹599 on select bank credit and debit cards. You can also opt for six months no-cost EMI offer on the budget handset making the deal even more accessible for price-conscious buyers.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
10,608
-
24,278
-
13,833
-
21,825
-
11,999
-
24,050
-
18,999
-
12,999
-
12,595
-
14,999