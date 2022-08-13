Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Sale: Best Deals On iQOO, OnePlus, Samsung & Xiaomi Phones News oi-Rohit Arora

It's raining deals and discounts at the online retailing giant Amazon.in. Following the Amazon Freedom Days sale 2022, the e-commerce portal is back with another sale event targeted at smartphone consumers. Amazon is now hosting a Smartphone Upgrade Days sale where buyers will get lucrative deals and offers on handsets from popular brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung iQOO, Tecno, and others.

Check out this sale if you've been waiting for some of the best Android smartphone deals all this time. We have mentioned some of the best deals that you can grab during the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale.

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale Offers

The Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale is a limited period offer on some of the popular affordable and premium smartphones. The event has already begun and will be live until 14th August 2022, i.e., tomorrow. Therefore, you should hurry up to grab the best available deal on your favorite Android smartphone.

Amazon is offering a discount of 10 per cent for customers making purchases via Bank of Baroda, RBL, and AU Bank credit and debit cards. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI offers of up to 12 months and exchange bonuses while buying a new smartphone during the Upgrade Days sale.

Deals On iQOO Smartphones

Amazon has announced up to Rs. 10,000 discount on iQOO smartphones. The models available at discount include the latest iQOO 9T and the iQOO Neo 6 5G, iQOO Z6 Pro, iQOO Z6 5G, and the iQOO 9 series. The iQOO 9T is available at an asking price of Rs. 49,999 along with Rs. 4,000 additional discounts, while the iQOO Neo 6 5G can be purchased starting at Rs. 29,999 with an extra discount of Rs. 3,000.

Offers On OnePlus Smartphones

OnePlus smartphones are also being sold with discounted deals and EMI options at the ongoing Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. The OnePlus 10R is available with a Rs. 4,000 discount, up to six months of no-cost EMI options, and additional Rs. 3,000 off via Bank offers. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is being sold with a flat Rs. 5,000 discount making it one of the best deals across the premium smartphone segment.

Likewise, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, OnePlus 9 series 5G and the OnePlus 10T are also up for grabs with hefty discount offers.

Deals On Samsung Smartphones

Several models from the Samsung Galaxy M series are being sold with discounts on Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G and the Galaxy M52 can be purchased with up to a 30 per cent discount and Rs. 5,000 extra off on the launch price.

Vivo, OPPO, Tecno Smartphone Offers

Amazon has announced up to Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 5,000 off on OPPO A and OPPO F series. The Vivo handsets are also being sold with up to Rs. 5,000 discount. As for the Tecno models, the company is offering up to 30 per cent discount along with the bank offers.

Discount Offers On Xiaomi

If you are interested in buying a Xiaomi smartphone, you can avail up to a 40 percent discount during the Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. The Xiaomi 11 Lite and Xiaomi 11T Pro are being sold at a discounted price of Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 37,999 respectively along with extra benefits worth Rs. 6,000. The Redmi Note 10 and Redmi 9 series are also available with bank offers and other discounts.

