Amazon Starts Rolling Out Electric Delivery Vehicles In India
Amazon India has started rolling out its new electric delivery vehicles across the country followed by its successful pilots program in different cities back in 2019. According to the report, the company claims that the count of electric vehicles is aimed at 10,000 by 2025. Amazon has also committed that it is planning to roll out 100,000 electronics delivery vehicles globally by 2030.
"Hey, India. We're rolling out our new fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. Fully electric. Zero carbon. #ClimatePledge" reads Jeff Bezos official Twitter post, attached with a teaser video.
The video post features Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon driving an electric delivery vehicle followed by the Amazon India delivery persons. The video shows that the company has introduced 100 percent electric vehicles to deliver the products. This step is taken to reduce carbon emissions and make the Amazon delivery eco-friendly.
Hey, India. We’re rolling out our new fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. Fully electric. Zero carbon. #ClimatePledge pic.twitter.com/qFXdZOsY4y— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 20, 2020
The company claims that the 10,000 electronic delivery vehicle will include 4-wheeler and 3-wheeler vehicles. Moreover, all the vehicles are designed and manufactured in India which also promote Make in India campaign.
Amazon claimed that these EVs will start working in the first 20 cities in India, which include Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Nagpur, and Coimbatore. This numbers will keep increasing as the electric delivery vehicles start rolling out.
"At Amazon India, we are committed to building a supply chain that will minimize the environmental impact of our operations. The expansion of our Electric Vehicle fleet to 10,000 vehicles by 2025 is an integral milestone in our journey to become an energy-efficient leader in the industry. We will continue to invest in the electrification of our delivery fleet, thereby reducing our dependence on non-renewable resources," says Akhil Saxena, Vice President, Customer Fulfillment - APAC and Emerging Markets, Amazon.
Jeff has visited India last week were at an event he promised that Amazon will create a million new jobs in the country and invest $1 billion.
