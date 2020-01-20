ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Starts Rolling Out Electric Delivery Vehicles In India

    By
    |

    Amazon India has started rolling out its new electric delivery vehicles across the country followed by its successful pilots program in different cities back in 2019. According to the report, the company claims that the count of electric vehicles is aimed at 10,000 by 2025. Amazon has also committed that it is planning to roll out 100,000 electronics delivery vehicles globally by 2030.

    Amazon Starts Rolling Out Electric Delivery Vehicles In India

     

    "Hey, India. We're rolling out our new fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. Fully electric. Zero carbon. #ClimatePledge" reads Jeff Bezos official Twitter post, attached with a teaser video.

    The video post features Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon driving an electric delivery vehicle followed by the Amazon India delivery persons. The video shows that the company has introduced 100 percent electric vehicles to deliver the products. This step is taken to reduce carbon emissions and make the Amazon delivery eco-friendly.

    The company claims that the 10,000 electronic delivery vehicle will include 4-wheeler and 3-wheeler vehicles. Moreover, all the vehicles are designed and manufactured in India which also promote Make in India campaign.

    Amazon claimed that these EVs will start working in the first 20 cities in India, which include Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Nagpur, and Coimbatore. This numbers will keep increasing as the electric delivery vehicles start rolling out.

    Amazon Starts Rolling Out Electric Delivery Vehicles In India

     

    "At Amazon India, we are committed to building a supply chain that will minimize the environmental impact of our operations. The expansion of our Electric Vehicle fleet to 10,000 vehicles by 2025 is an integral milestone in our journey to become an energy-efficient leader in the industry. We will continue to invest in the electrification of our delivery fleet, thereby reducing our dependence on non-renewable resources," says Akhil Saxena, Vice President, Customer Fulfillment - APAC and Emerging Markets, Amazon.

    Jeff has visited India last week were at an event he promised that Amazon will create a million new jobs in the country and invest $1 billion.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amazon internet news

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue