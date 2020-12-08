Amazon Watch Party Now Available In India: Here’s How To Set Up News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon Prime Video has rolled out the Watch Party feature for its users in India. This feature is similar to Netflix party extension. Watch Party lets you stream a Prime Video title with up to hundred friends and family members, provided each member as a prime membership. You can also chat with them in the sidebar.

Amazon will handle all the audio and video synchronisation tasks and your work is to just choose a title. The launch of Watch Party on Amazon Prime Video makes it the first video streaming platform in India to come up with a group watch feature that works everywhere.

Initially, Amazon rolled out the Watch Party feature in the US in July this year. However, the downside as compared to the Netflix Party feature is that it cannot work across borders. Also, it is limited only to computer browsers such as Chrome and Firefox. Notably, Internet Explorer and Safari are not compatible with this feature.

How To Set Up Amazon Watch Party

To get started with setting up Amazon Watch Party, you need to use the web browser and go to www.primevideo.com. Now, you need to log in to your Amazon account and look out for the video title you like to watch with others. On the title page, there will a Watch Party button.

When it comes to TV shows, you can see the Watch Party button next to each episode. Just click on Watch Party and you will be asked to choose a chat name. Now, click on Create Watch Party. That's it! You will get a link the can be shared with others interested in joining the Watch Party.

As Amazon Watch Party is compatible with computer browsers, your family and friends will have to use a computer browser to join the Watch Party you created. The person creating the Watch Party will have access to playback controls. This is on the contrary to Netflix Party, which lets everyone to pause, play, rewind, and fast forward. However, Amazon Watch Party participants can choose audio and subtitle language.

Best Mobiles in India