Android 13 Update Roadmap For Realme Smartphones; Check Details

Realme has officially announced the Android 13 update roadmap for its devices in India. A tweet by Madhav Sheth, VP of Realme and President of Realme International Business Group, lists the eligible devices for the Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 update. Notably, this is an early-access update list for the first batch of Realme devices, and the stable version will be pushed to all users in the coming months.

The list includes Realme's flagship GT-series handsets, mid-range Realme X-series and number series devices, budget Narzo series models, and some entry-level Realme handsets including the Realme C33, C30, and the C35. The first Realme device to receive the Android 13 update is the Realme GT 2 Pro. If you own the Realme GT 2 Pro, you should check the phone's software settings for the Android 13 update notification.

Realme will roll out the update for three GT-series handsets in September 2022. This includes the Realme GT Neo 3 150W, GT Neo 3, and the GT 2. The newly launched Realme GT Neo 3T is due for the Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 update in October 2022 along with Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, 9 Pro 5G, and 9i 5G. It's good to see Realme include most Realme 9-series devices in the early access list.

The rollout for the Realme GT, Narzo 50 Pro 5G, and the Narzo 50 5G will happen in November 2022. The month of December 2022 will see the updates for the Realme GT neo 2 5G, X7 Max, Realme 8 5G, and the Narzo 30 5G.

Notably, the Realme X7 Max shipped with Android 11 and the upcoming update will most likely mark the end of its software upgrade cycle.

The Q1 2023 will cover seven Realme devices- GT Master Edition, Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 4G, 9i 4G, Realme 8 Pro, and 8s 5G. The Q2 2023 will see the update rollout for three handsets- Realme 8 4G, 8i, and Narzo 50.

Lastly, Q3 2023 will conclude the first wave of the Android 13 roadmap of Realme devices with roll out for Narzo 50A Prime, C35, C31, C30, C33, and the Narzo 50i Prime.

