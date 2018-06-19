Android “Messages” will soon allow users to send text from the web

Google is working towards standardizing RCS-based messaging for its Android platform while everyone else is moving on to Internet-based messaging service. It should not come as a surprise as the tech giant has already given enough hints that it will be favoring the RCS based Android Messages. Google took it to its official post to reveal that the company will be introducing a whole set of features to the Android messages among the highly anticipated feature where users can send or receive messages on the web.

A user will now be able to connect their Android Messages app on their phone with a new web interface. The feature supports all the formats such as text, images, stickers, and emojis. However, concrete details will only be available once the features start to roll out to the devices. Moreover, the availability of the feature is dependent on the cell phone carrier and also whether it supports RCS or not.

In order to use the Android Messages on the web, a user will first need to visit the official website similar to what a user needs to do with Allo or WhatsApp. After visiting the official website a user will then need to scan a QR code from the mobile app so that both the device and app could be connected. Once the pairing is done the user will be able to send and view messages from the web UI.

However there is a catch, even if the users have the latest Android Messages app, the feature is yet to go live. Google has started rolling out the web interface and it is expected to be available for the users in the coming few weeks.

Apart from the above-mentioned changes the Android Messages app is also receiving some set of new features. A user can now click on the 'plus' button on the text compose bar and search for GIFs. Users will further also be able to preview links right inside their conversation which is similar to other instant messaging (IM) apps.

Android Smart Reply is now available in English for all the users and it is expected to be available in other languages going forward. Users can also tap on any of the smart replies in order to send an instant text without the need for typing.