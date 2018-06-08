Android P Beta 2 brings snappy Navigation and ‘Clear All’ button in the overview screen

Google had announced the Android P beta during its I/O 2018 developer conference earlier last month. The Android P beta version also introduced snappy gesture navigation to the Google mobile's OS. However, the gesture-navigation was not completely functional which was a deal breaker for some.

However, Google has begun rolling out the Android P Beta 2 to the Pixel devices and it seems that Google has taken all the feedback from the consumers quite seriously to release an improved new gesture navigation bar. It is being said that the transition on the Pixel 2 devices is quite fast now.

It is being reported that the gesture to open multitasking view and the app drawer is not much of a hassle anymore. Previously, a user had to swipe all the way to the top in order to open the app drawer, however, Google has now reduced the drag distance for the upwards swipe. This makes it easier for a user to open the app drawer.

Apart from this, the tech giant has also fixed its gestures and following this a user can now long-swipe up from the tab from the inside of an app in order to get to the app drawer. The other feature which resulted in huge backlash was the "Clear All" button in the multitasking view as it was missing in action from the first Android P beta.

The users of the Android P beta got their concerns addressed following which Dave Burke, Google's VP of Engineering had, later on, confirmed this on Twitter that the 'Clear All' feature will be back with the next beta release. Now, the feature has made its way officially to the devices with the latest Android Beta update.

Also, following the update a user can now open the multitasking view and also swipe to the leftmost corner of the app to locate the new 'Clear All' button. When a user taps on the 'Clear All' button it closes all the recent apps. It is not indicated by the app when all the apps are closing rather the apps just vanish away.