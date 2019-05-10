ENGLISH

    Android Q Beta 3 offers 230 new emojis including 53 gender-neutral emojis

    Google adds 230 new emojis including 53 gender-neutral emojis with Android Q beta. All you need to know.

    By
    |

    Google as a part of it's Android Q Beta 3 has added 230 new emojis out of which 53 are specifically for gender-neutral. This means the emoji can speak for both a man and a woman, without distinguishing to a specific sexual orientation. To achieve this Google has included emoji of hairstyle which can be worn by male and female both.

    Android Q Beta 3 offers 230 new emojis including 53 gender-neutral emo

     

    Google has also taken a shot at different subtleties to make the emoticons sexual orientation like picking a progressively unbiased shade for apparel and getting rid of accessories like, for example, ties or bras. It seems that the outcome works good for most emoticons, yet some of them are confusing, which is presumably the general purpose in any case.

    There are emojis of people holding hands, these are the combination of women or men holding hands. Most importantly, there is a mixture of skin tone in emojis, for example, two men with the same skin tone, one light and one dark skin tone. Apart from this, the company has also included emojis of yawning face, flamingo, white heart. Also, emojis which don't specify gender. There are emojis for differently-abled people and accessibility-oriented devices as well.

    Also Read: OnePlus 7 Pro will arrive with Android 10 Q beta compatibility

    Initially, the emojis will be only available of Pixel smartphones in the near future, before rolling out to other Android devices. If you send the emojis to the device which doesn't support the gender-neutral emojis then it will pick the normal one only.

     

    We can expect these emojis to arrive soon to all the Android devices. Hope Apple and Facebook will also adopt something from this and include it on their platforms.

    Source

    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 13:53 [IST]
