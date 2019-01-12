Angry Pixel user puts anti-Google banners in Delhi after poor service

Google has announced an official statement regarding the issues which pixel users were facing with the phone. The company wrote "committed to resolving this issue." According to a spokesperson from Google, the company is offering free repair or a new unit following the warranty policy. But, there is a user who is demanding "two units of the next-gen Pixel." Here is the complete statement.

"For Pixel, we have a world-class after-sales service network in India. In this particular case, when the customer was dissatisfied with our repeated efforts and response to his service request, we offered a free of cost repair or a new device, in line with our warranty policy. He has however repeatedly failed to accept the replacement and has instead demanded two units of the next-gen Pixel. Unfortunately, we can not give in to the misuse of our policy or coercion and are unable to comply with his unreasonable demands. We have remained and continue to be committed to resolving this issue, and abide by our service standards without exception."

According to a report on India Today, Manu Aggarwal, a Google Pixel user from Haryana expressed his displeasure against poor Google after-sales services in a very unique way. He went around different hotspots in New Delhi and put up anti-Google banner and billboards. In this manner, he has criticized Google's after sales service. He bought his Pixel smartphone in early 2017 and just after a year, he started exhibiting problems.

Just like other users, Aggarwal posted tweets on Twitter to express his frustration against the service. As a result, the company reached out to him and ensured a fix. But the problem was never sorted, he tried reaching the company again and again with messages and calls but no one bothered.

After all these, he decided to stick banner and poster urging people not to buy Google smartphones. All the banners also sported a QR code with a link back to his original tweet.

