Apple 2022 Event: iPhone SE 2022, New MacBook Models & More Expected News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Apple is expected to slew of devices in its upcoming Spring 2022 event. As of now, the exact date has not been revealed. If the rumors are to be believed the first event will take place in March or April this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will again be an online-only event.

The virtual event is expected to be live-streamed via the Apple website and its official YouTube channel. At the first event, Apple will reportedly launch the iPhone SE 2022 model which will come with 5G connectivity. Followed by, the company is rumored to bring the iMac, Mac Pro, a new iPad Pro, and many more.

iPhone SE 2022: What We Know So Far

In terms of design, the iPhone SE 2022 is said to flaunt a similar design as the current model. The main highlight of the upcoming iPhone SE will be its 5G connectivity. Apart from this, the phone is also expected to be powered by the latest A15 chipset which runs the iPhone 13 series and it will be paired with 3GB RAM.

Upfront, the upcoming iPhone SE 2022 model is rumored to feature the same 4.7-inch LCD display as the iPhone SE 2020 model. Other features like the camera and battery are still unknown. Rumors suggested it will use the same camera and battery unit as the iPhone SE 2020 model. It also remains to be seen whether the latest model will cost expensive or be similar to the iPhone SE 2020.

iMac, And Other Launches In 2022

On the other hand, Apple's second event of this year is said to be WWDC in June. At the WWDC event, Apple is rumored to release a few software updates for macOS as well as iOS. The company could release iOS 16, tvOS 16, macOS 13, and watchOS 9. However, the features of these upcoming updates are still a mystery.

Additionally, Apple is rumored to bring a new 27-inch iMac that could feature a mini-LED display, ProMotion support, and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The company is also said to bring a smaller Mac Pro which will come with 40 CPU cores and 128 graphics cores.

New iPad Pro & iPhone 14 Series Details

The new iPad Pro model for this year is likely to come with wireless charging support. Later this year, Apple will also announce the next-gen iPhone 14 series and new Apple watches. The next-gen iPhone 14 series is also rumored to adopt new features. One of them, the upcoming iPhones could skip the physical SIM card slot. The next-gen iPhones might not have charging ports, will only support wireless charging.

Earlier this month, a report suggested iPhone 14 series handset will ditch notch at the front, instead, the handsets will come with a pill-shaped cutout on top of the screen to house the front-facing camera. Another report claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max will only have a punch-hole cutout on the screen instead of a notch, while the standard model will feature the notch.

While all these speculations sound exciting, Apple is yet to be confirmed the same. So, we will suggest you take this with a pinch of salt and stay tuned for more updates.

