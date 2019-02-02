Apple apologizes for FaceTime bug, assures fix by next week

Apple has been recently finding its self into a lawsuit because of its iPhone FaceTime bug. The FaceTime bug was reported last week and the users have posted their disappointment on social media handles. This bug has allowed the callers to listen to the audio and watch the video of the received event though if he or she is not accepting the call. Now the company has officially apologized for the FaceTime flaw and promised a fix which will be released by next week.

The company has also credited the family of the 14-year old who has spotted the bug for the first time and reported it to Apple. The company issued a statement saying that the company is “committed to improving the process by which it receives and escalates reports of bugs. The permanent fix will roll out via software update next week.

“We have fixed the Group FaceTime security bug on Apple’s servers and we will issue a software update to re-enable the feature for users next week. We thank the Thompson family for reporting the bug. We sincerely apologize to our customers who were affected and all who were concerned about this security issue. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we complete this process.

We want to assure our customers that as soon as our engineering team became aware of the details necessary to reproduce the bug, they quickly disabled Group FaceTime and began work on the fix. We are committed to improving the process by which we receive and escalate these reports, in order to get them to the right people as fast as possible. We take the security of our products extremely seriously and we are committed to continuing to earn the trust Apple customers place in us,” Apple said in a statement.