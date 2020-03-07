Apple Ask Employees To Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak News oi-Karan Sharma

It seems Apple is also taking coronavirus very seriously as the company has asked all its employees at Silicon Valley headquarters to work from home. The information has been confirmed by Reuters. Apple Park campus is located in Santa Clara County, the entire campus consist of around 12,000 employees. Earlier the employees were suggested to telecommute and find alternative ways to restrict close contact.

Already there are 5 positive cases of coronavirus infection is confirmed by the health officials. The company has also told employees to work from home in the Seattle area. The report also confirmed that retails stores are still working in Santa Clara County.

Last month Apple said that the company might miss the revenue targets for the March and first quarter ending. This is because of the coronavirus outbreak in China. The company is facing an issue with the supply chain and due to a shortage of iPhones, it's unable to meet the demand.

Foxconn, the company behind the assembly of Apple iPhone has its major factories in China. Earlier, the assembly lines were closed because of virus and most of the employees left the factory. In the recent report, the company claims that it's going to resume the assembly lines soon.

Meanwhile, Foxconn is also warned to witness a revenue drop by 15 percent in its consumer electronics and enterprise business in the first quarter. AliExpress has also warned its consumers about the delay in delivery of their consignments because of coronavirus.

Big events like Google I/O, Mobile World Congress 2020, GDW 2020, and Facebook's F8 are also cancelled over coronavirus outbreak. Samsung and LG Innotek have also shut down their plants in South Korea, after finding positive cases of virus among their employees.

According to Worldometers report, more than 3,497 people lost their lives across the globe due to the virus and 102,257 cases are registered. The report also suggests that 57,660 people are recovered and 6,153 people are still critical.

