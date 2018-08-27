Apple donates Rs. 7 crore for Kerala flood relief; accepts donations via iTunes and Apple.com

Cupertino based tech giant Apple on August 26 announced that it is making a donation to help the victims of Kerala flood. The news has been reported by Gulf News, along with its own donation, the brand is also opening up a donation portal so that users can also make their donations via Apple.com and iTunes.

In an announcement, Apple said it is "devastated" by the flooding in Kerala and that it needs to help "survivors and help the individuals who have been uprooted." Apple itself is making an Rs7 crore approx $1 million donations to Mercy Corps India and the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund to help such endeavours.

Moreover, the company has added the donation buttons to the Apple.com homepage and to iTunes. This initiative is to encourage users to make some donation to the relief efforts. Apple users are open to donating starting at $5 and it goes like $10, $25, $50, $100, or $200 tiers. According to Apple the 100 percent of your donation amount will be directly going to the Mercy Corps.

"We're heartbroken by the catastrophic flooding in Kerala. Apple is donating Rs7 crore [Rs70 million] to support the life-saving work Mercy Corps India and the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund are undertaking to support survivors, help those who have been displaced and rebuild homes and schools.

We have also activated a donation button on iTunes and the App Store so customers who wish to donate to Mercy Corps' efforts can do so easily," Apple said in a statement.

This is not the first time Apple is making a donation for the natural disaster relief efforts. Even last year, the company has donated $2million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The company has also donated a lot of time for the Southern California areas which are affected by the wildfires.

Kerala was hit by heavy rains that caused extraordinary flooding, dislodging more than 500,000 individuals and more than 200 are killed in this natural phenomena. The flooding is said to be the worst floods in a century.