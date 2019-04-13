Apple dragged to court over patent infringement again News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Apple in trouble again over patent infringement.

It seems Apple's stint with violated patents isn't over yet. The Cupertino-based company has now been dragged in front of the jury for allegedly violating the Wi-Fi patents owned by a firm called Red Rock Analytics.

The company claims that Apple used its patents covering transceiver technology for Wi-Fi chips without any concent. The technology is allegedly being used by many Apple products such as the iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple TV, and the Apple Watch. Red Rock also claims that the new iPhone Xs and XR also infringe the patent.

The company is now seeking a trial and wants Apple to pay damages for leveraging its technology without authorization. Apple is yet to respond on the allegations, and there's a possibility that the company might never speak about it in public.

Red Rock has previously sued Samsung over the same claims as well, but there's no concrete information on the settlement of the matter. However, Samsung filed a countersuit, so it remains to be seen how Apple responds.

Besides, Apple recently lost a lawsuit to the chipmaker Qualcomm. The company was asked to pay $31 million over patent infringement. The lawsuit was filed back in 2017 and is just one of the many legal battles Qualcomm has against the Cupertino-based firm. Both Apple and Qualcomm are heading towards one of the biggest trials, starting next month.

Apple has already lost lawsuits in Germany and China, where it was accused of violating patents by the chipmaker. Apple continues to be the prime target of patent holders across the globe, so this isn't something new, but could affect the company's business.