ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Apple dragged to court over patent infringement again

    Apple in trouble again over patent infringement.

    By
    |

    It seems Apple's stint with violated patents isn't over yet. The Cupertino-based company has now been dragged in front of the jury for allegedly violating the Wi-Fi patents owned by a firm called Red Rock Analytics.

    Apple dragged to court over patent infringement again

     

    The company claims that Apple used its patents covering transceiver technology for Wi-Fi chips without any concent. The technology is allegedly being used by many Apple products such as the iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple TV, and the Apple Watch. Red Rock also claims that the new iPhone Xs and XR also infringe the patent.

    The company is now seeking a trial and wants Apple to pay damages for leveraging its technology without authorization. Apple is yet to respond on the allegations, and there's a possibility that the company might never speak about it in public.

    Red Rock has previously sued Samsung over the same claims as well, but there's no concrete information on the settlement of the matter. However, Samsung filed a countersuit, so it remains to be seen how Apple responds.

    Besides, Apple recently lost a lawsuit to the chipmaker Qualcomm. The company was asked to pay $31 million over patent infringement. The lawsuit was filed back in 2017 and is just one of the many legal battles Qualcomm has against the Cupertino-based firm. Both Apple and Qualcomm are heading towards one of the biggest trials, starting next month.

    Apple has already lost lawsuits in Germany and China, where it was accused of violating patents by the chipmaker. Apple continues to be the prime target of patent holders across the globe, so this isn't something new, but could affect the company's business.

    Read More About: apple lawsuit patents news
    Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue