ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Apple employee fined for stealing self driving car project secrets

Apple employee caught be FBI accused of stealing important details about the self-driving car project. All you need to know.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Apple is working on its self self-driving car project for a number of years now. Despite this, the company has managed to keep the secrecy of the details of the vehicle. But, now it has been reported that an employee has been accused of stealing the trade secrets of the project.

    Apple employee fined for stealing self driving car project secrets

     

    According to The Verge's report, the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation)is accusing an Apple employee of attempting to steal details about the project. The Chinese engineer Jizhong Chen was arrested and charged last week when he was scheduled to fly back to China.

    This is not the first time when a Chinese citizen is been charged with stealing secrets from the Apple project. The first incident was happened in about six months back.

    Apple said that if the confidential material got out, it would be "enormously damaging" for the company, the complaint said.

    According to FBI, the engineer has also acknowledged that he has backed up his Apple work computer to a personal hard drive, which is against the company's policy.

    Apple employee fined for stealing self driving car project secrets

    Few employees have also noticed Chen taking pictures of the are in which the project was taking place. Apple's security team found "over two thousand files containing confidential and proprietary Apple material, including manuals schematics, and diagrams" including "hundreds" of images of his own laptop display, that showed sensitive company information.

    It has been reported that the pictures where clicked as recently as December, and as old as for June 2018, few weeks after Chen was hired.

     

    NBC Bay Area quoted company, that Chen was applying for a job at, "China-based autonomous vehicle company that is a direct competitor of Apple's project."

    Chen is currently facing up to 10 years of prison with a maximum fine of $250,000 (approx Rs 1,64,00,000).

    Source

    Read More About: apple apple car project news
    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue