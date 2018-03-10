Apple employee threatens customer over deletion of iCloud account

Apple has always had a love-hate relationship with its customers. Late last year, the company landed in trouble after admitting that it intentionally slows down old iPhones to prevent sudden shut downs. The Cupertino giant has again found itself in controversy over the allegations of a Chinese customer, who is identified by his surname Qin.

Qin turned to the micro-blogging site Weibo to claim how an Apple employee threatened to leak all his files stored in the cloud, including photos, emails, and contacts, because he wanted to delete his iCloud account. According to the Weibo post, he wanted to close his iCloud account after coming to know that local local cloud storage would be handled by state-owned Guizhou-Cloud Big Data Industry Development Co. Ltd.

Qin contacted an Apple employee asking him to close his iCloud account because he hadn't used it in a while. To Quin's surprise, the employee started showing him an "arrogant and neglectful attitude," and asked him to share personal information. This didn't end there as the same employee called him back again to check his email addresses linked to iCloud.

The employee, a senior adviser for Apple, then threatened to leak all files in the cloud if Qin did not send a friend request on the messaging platform QQ within an hour. "I can't say you'll wish you were dead, but I can at least cause some hassles for you," the employee was reportedly quoted as saying.

The customer also told the website Sixth Tone that he had filed a police case against the anonymous employee. He further claimed that Apple fired the employee following an investigation.

"I've started getting calls from strangers," Qin added. "I don't know how much of my information has been leaked. This unsettling feeling is terrible."

While this news is likely to concern Apple users, the authenticity of the report is questionable at the moment. As such, there are some sketchy details, which do not make any sense. As always, the iPhone maker has decided keep mum on this matter and has not issued any official statement. In any case, we will keep you updated on this story.