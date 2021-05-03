Apple, Epic Games Indulge In Court Battle; Will Fortnite Finally Return To App Store? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Apple has landed itself in deep waters post the removal of Epic Games' Fortnite. It all started almost a year ago and after all the hustle both tech giants are ready to battle it off in court. The case is to be heard today, i.e May 3, 2021. Expected to last at least 3 weeks, this case hearing comes as a challenge to the company's running business module on its app store. What led Epic Games to drag Apple to a court and what outcome can we expect? Let's find out:

Apple And Epic Game Court Battle: What's The Case?

We all know that Apple has its ecosystem, be it for hardware or software. The company relies on iOS to drive its products such as iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. Apple has stringent guidelines for the app developers on iOS; one of which is the mandated use of its in-house payment system for app purchases.

Apple has its special cut (commission) set for every purchase made on the app store. Up to 30 percent commission or Apple Tax (as the brand calls) for each sale is collected, going by the reports. However, back in August 2020, Epic Games found a bypass for Apple's 30 percent cut for the purchases made on Fortnite. All the payments reached directly to Epic Games.

However, Apple soon found out and removed Fortnite from the App store. The Cupertino giant also restricted Epic Games developers' access from its other platforms. Apple cited Epic Games broke the terms and conditions set for App Store by offering players discount for item purchase allowing the company to bypass Apple Tax.

A 60-page long legal complaint has been filed by Epic Games against Apple. The trial starts today in federal court, Oakland with U.S District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers being in charge.

Will Apple Be The Winner Or Epic Games?

The entire case is centred on Apple's monopoly. So the primary question remains whether Apple is right on its part of collecting 30 percent Apple Tax for app developers. While the trial session will be held inside the court premises, some of the witnesses will be testifying over Zoom video conferencing. Both sides will have their experts to defend the case.

Whether Apple is manipulating the terms and condition of the App Store is a major concern. Therefore it remains to be seen if the verdict lands in the Epic Games bucket or not. If in case Apple loses this battle we might see Fortnite returning to the App Store. But, that is uncertain as there are numerous factors to consider.

Best Mobiles in India