Apple facing lawsuit over FaceTime Eavesdropping bug: Report

Apple is already been in so many lawsuits over the past few years and now there is one more added to the list. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is again facing a lawsuit over the FaceTime eavesdropping bug.

Houston based lawyer Larry Williams II has filed a lawsuit against Apple, claiming that iPhone allowed an unknown person has to listen to sworn testimony during a client deposition.

Williams is suing the Cupertino based tech giant company of negligence, product liability, misrepresentation, and warranty breach. According to him, the bug violets the privacy of an individual without his or her consent.

The FaceTime bug was reported yesterday after thousands of people flooded the social media with posts and comments. Basically, this bug allows you to listen to an audio of the FaceTime call even though the receiver didn't accept your video call.

Moreover, there is no option to avoid this spying FaceTime calls. But after Apple received attention about the issue the company disable the GroupTime server side, and the feature remains unavailable. You can also turn off the Group FaceTime feature to stop getting spied by the FaceTime Bug.

Meanwhile, Apple is also said to be working on a fix via a software update by the end of this week. Apple has not commented anything about how long this bug was available on the iPhones. The Group FaceTime feature was introduced with the iOS 12.1 back in October 2019. So we can safely assume that it might be there from that time or maybe a few days later.

A woman whose son has discovered this bug said that she contacted the company many times on January 20, but no one responded back to her. Even she has sent a video demonstration to them.