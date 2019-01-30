ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Apple facing lawsuit over FaceTime Eavesdropping bug: Report

Apple facing new lawsuit over FaceTime bug which allow users to spy on other via FaceTime without even accepting the call.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Apple is already been in so many lawsuits over the past few years and now there is one more added to the list. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is again facing a lawsuit over the FaceTime eavesdropping bug. 

    Apple facing lawsuit over FaceTime Eavesdropping bug: Report

     

    Houston based lawyer Larry Williams II has filed a lawsuit against Apple, claiming that iPhone allowed an unknown person has to listen to sworn testimony during a client deposition. 

    Williams is suing the Cupertino based tech giant company of negligence, product liability, misrepresentation, and warranty breach. According to him, the bug violets the privacy of an individual without his or her consent.  

    The FaceTime bug was reported yesterday after thousands of people flooded the social media with posts and comments. Basically, this bug allows you to listen to an audio of the FaceTime call even though the receiver didn't accept your video call. 

    Moreover, there is no option to avoid this spying FaceTime calls. But after Apple received attention about the issue the company disable the GroupTime server side, and the feature remains unavailable. You can also turn off the Group FaceTime feature to stop getting spied by the FaceTime Bug. 

    Meanwhile, Apple is also said to be working on a fix via a software update by the end of this week. Apple has not commented anything about how long this bug was available on the iPhones. The Group FaceTime feature was introduced with the iOS 12.1 back in October 2019. So we can safely assume that it might be there from that time or maybe a few days later. 

    A woman whose son has discovered this bug said that she contacted the company many times on January 20, but no one responded back to her. Even she has sent a video demonstration to them. 

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 20:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue