ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Apple has been blocking iOS update for Telegram since Mid-April 2018

The ban on Telegram app is being imposed with respect to an order from Moscow's Tagansky court last month.

By:

Related Articles

    Apple, the Cupertino tech giant has been blocking iOS update for its Russian messaging service Telegram. Apple has been blocking the update since mid-April. The reports are coming from the FAQ section of Telegram website that is dealing with the implementation of GDPR in Europe.
    According to Apple, the latest version of the app which is 4.8.9 of the Telegram app on Android is GDPR-ready.

    Apple has been blocking iOS update for Telegram since Mid-April 2018

    However, it seems that the company is still not sure how to implement the new regulations on iOS. This is keeping the fact in mind that Apple is blocking the update on its App Store. The iOS version of the app, on the other hand, was updated on March 24 and is currently running on version 4.8.1.

    Both Apple and Telegram has not yet commented anything regarding the issue. It seems that Apple could be under pressure from the Russian government to ban Telegram in Russia. The telegram had been previously taken down from the App store following the reports of child pornography on its channels and groups.

    Last month Russian government had also asked Google and APK Mirror to block the Russian consumer from using Telegram on their respective platforms. This week Russia's communication regulator, Roskomnadzor, had asked Apple to help them in blocking the app.

    The ban on Telegram app is being imposed with respect to an order from Moscow's Tagansky court last month. The court had then instructed communication regulator to place an 'immediate ban' on the messaging app as it failed to comply with the earlier order given by the court which required the company to hand over its encryption keys to the country's own intelligence agency FSB.

    Apple has been blocking iOS update for Telegram since Mid-April 2018

    At this moment there is no official comment made by either Apple or Telegram related to the matter. It is surprising though that the app is not being developed globally considering the fact that the ban was meant to be imposed in Russia only.

    Read More About: news iOS telegram apple App
    Story first published: Thursday, May 31, 2018, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 31, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue