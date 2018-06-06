Apple introduces ‘Memoji’ an Animoji based on users looks and personality with iOS 12

Apple has recently announced iOS 12 which is the company's new mobile operating system. Apple will be releasing iOS 12 for a bunch of Apple devices that dates as far back as 2013. With the new version of the mobile operating system, Apple will be introducing a whole new set of features. It is also expected that the new update will also resolve a number of bugs that affected the performance of iOS 11.

With the release of iOS 12, Apple is also giving a makeover to one of the popular features that was introduced with the iOS 11 last year. The feature that is getting some tweaks is 'Animojis'. Last year the iPhone was released with a dozen of Animojis, following that Apple had subsequently added four more Anmojis with the iOS 11.3. Now, is being reported that Apple will be introducing 4 new Animojis with the iOS 12, which will bring the count of Animojis to a total of twenty.

The newly introduced Animojis include tiger, koala, ghost and even a T-rex. The other interesting feature that the Animojis is that it now comes with 'tounge detection'. This means when user sticks out his/her tongue the animated characters will also be able to mimic the user.



Memojis:

We all know that the Animojis were introduced last year along with the iPhone X. The Animojis are basically 3D-emojis which can replicate the facial expressions of a user. However, Apple is now introducing something which will make Animojis more interesting by introducing 'Memoji', which is nothing but a personalized version of the Animoji and is designed for individual users.

The Memoji is quite similar to Samsung's AR Emojis and Bitmojis, however, the Cupertino tech giant has done a better job in implementing the Memojis. This is because of the TrueDepth sensors which are available on iPhone X.

The Memojis can be changed as per the users' desire, so if a user wishes to make some changes in the hair, eyes, and face among others, he/she will be able to do it. This feature shows the efforts made by Apple to bring an enjoyable user experience. The Memojis might not be an important feature but certainly is one of the coolest features that is being rolled out with the iOS 12.