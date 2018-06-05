Apple introduces native Measure app for ARKit 2

One of the major changes expected in iOS 12 was the update for the AR (augmented reality) apps which made use of ARKit technology. During the WWDC 2018, Apple had introduced the ARKit and is looking forward to strengthening its lead when it comes to AR applications and experience. Apple has also introduced a new file format 'usdz' developed in association with the Pixar.

The ARKit now comes with a new native Measure app for iOS that uses AR for measuring real-world objects quickly. The Measure app supports usdz file format that allows the developers to integrate AR experiences and objects in iOS apps like Safari, News among others. Let's get to the list and see what all new additions have Apple brought for the ARkit 2.

usdz File Format

This is among one of the major highlights that Apple has announced during the WWDC. Apple has teamed up with Pixar to develop the usdz file format. The usdz file format is optimized for the sharing apps including Messages, Mail, Safari, Files, and News in addition to the graphics and animations which the developers have added to the AR object. With the help of usdz, Apple is introducing a new feature named Quick Look. The new feature allows the users to place 3D AR objects in real-world spaces and also capture the image.

The usdz and the ARKit are the part of the iOS 12 developer preview. The developer preview will be available for the Apple Developer Program members beginning today. It will further be released later this year and is said to be a free software update for the iPhone 6S and later versions, iPad Pro models all version, iPad 5th generation, and iPad 6th generation.

Measure App

Apple is also introducing a new app which the company has named Measure app in iOS 12. The app utilizes ARKit 2 to quickly measure the size of real-world objects similar to how the objects would be measured using a tape or ruler. The Measure app can also provide the dimensions of the objects like image frames, posters and sign automatically. With the help of Measure app, the iOS users can capture images and share it along with its précised dimensions for work or for other purposes.