Apple iPhone 14-Series Battery Sizes Tipped; Find Out Details

The iPhone 14 leaks and rumours have been all over the internet. There has been a new leak about the iPhone 14-series battery specifications from an unconfirmed post on the Chinese social media platform Baidu. As per the leak, the iPhone 14-series will bring bigger battery cells than the current generation iPhones to offer longer battery life. Let's get into details.

The unconfirmed leak is posted by a Twitter user with a very unique name- ShrimpApplePro. The post lists the battery cell capacities of the upcoming iPhone 14-series. As per the information shared, the iPhone 14 will come powered by a 3,279mAh battery cell. The current equivalent model- the iPhone 13 draws power from a 3,227mAh battery cell. The iPhone 14 Pro also gets a bigger battery- 3,200mAh as compared to the 3,095mAh battery cell on the iPhone 13 Pro.

Interestingly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max's battery capacity seems to be lower than that of the current generation model. According to the post, the iPhone 14 Pro will use a 4,323mAh battery, which is lower than what the iPhone 13 Pro Max offers. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is backed by a 4,352mAh battery cell, which delivers an excellent standby time.

It appears that the iPhone 14 Max will offer the series' biggest battery cell, i.e. 4,325mAh. There will be no 'iPhone 14 Mini' this year.

Apple iPhone 14-Series Leaked Specifications

Some previous reports indicate that the iPhone 14-series will offer some major upgrades. The new iPhones will offer a sleeker design, faster A16 Bionic chip and most likely revamped camera setups for Pro and max variants featuring a 48MP sensor. The new iPhone 14-series will flaunt AMOLED displays with the Pro and Max to offer an Always-on display feature.

Lastly, there are various speculations on the display notch design. Some reports suggest that Apple will kill the wide notch this year and will ship the new iPhones with a much smaller pill-shaped cutout for a more immersive display experience. Watch this space for more updates on the Apple iPhone 14-series.

