Apple iPhone SE 2022 Now Costs More Than Its Launch Price; Find Out Why

Apple works in mysterious ways, and so does the pricing of its products. The iPhone Se 2022, the most affordable Apple iPhone in India, has received Rs. 6,000 price bump. If you recall, the iPhone SE 2022 was released earlier this year in India for Rs. 43,900 in the 64GB configuration. The same variant now costs Rs. 49,900.

The steep price increase comes shortly after the release of the iPhone 14-series, which starts at Rs. 79,900 in India. While the iPhone SE 2022 has become more expensive, the iPhone 13's selling price has been reduced by over Rs. 10,000. Are you perplexed?

Let's Get Into The Specifics

With the release of new iPhones, it is relatively common for Apple to reduce the prices of last year's model. This is why the iPhone 13 now starts at Rs. 69,900 for the 128GB model in India. The price increase for the iPhone SE 2022, on the other hand, has caught everyone by surprise.

While Apple has not disclosed the precise reason for the price increase; it can be attributed to rising inflation and the widening gap between the US Dollar and the Indian Rupee. Other factors such as demand and supply, component price, and logistics may also be to blame for the dismal price increase.

The Apple iPhone SE 2022 (64GB) is now available for Rs. 49,900 on the official Apple website, while it is available for Rs. 48,900 on Amazon.in.

The iPhone SE 2022's value-for-money factor has further decreased with the new price point. Several flagship-grade Android devices are available for less than Rs. 50,000. However, if you are only interested in an Apple iPhone, now is the time to invest in the Apple iPhone 13-series.

The iPhone 13 Mini would be a viable replacement for the iPhone SE 2022 if you can shell out a couple of thousand extra. While the 128GB model is currently priced at Rs. 64,900, the price is expected to fall during the upcoming festive season.

As for the iPhone 14-series is concerned, it starts at Rs. 79,900 for the base 128GB model and goes up to a whopping Rs. 1.90 lacs for the iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB model.

