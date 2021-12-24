Here’s How To Buy iPhones, MacBooks, iPads And More On Discount News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

If you were looking forward to buy the iPhone 13 or any other Apple product at a discount, then now is the right time. The Indian retail chain Vijay Sales is providing a heavy discount on the Apple products such as iPhones, Apple Watch, MacBooks, and AirPods among others. Of these, the iPhones and MacBooks get the maximum discounts.

The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 11 are available at great discounts during the ongoing sale on Vijay Sales. The iPhone 13 standard variant is available starting from Rs. 69,990 while the mini variant is available from Rs. 60,400. Notably, this offer is applicable across all storage variants of the iPhone 13. Also, there is up to Rs. 6,000 discount on using an HDFC Bank card, both debit and credit cards.

Apple iPhones On Discount

Let's take a look at the variants of the Apple iPhone 13 that will be available at a discount on Vijay Sales.

The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 can be bought for Rs. 69,900 along with the HDFC Bank card offer. Also, if you wish to exchange your smartphone then you can get a minimum exchange discount of Rs. 5,000 on the same. In addition to this, there will be another Rs. 3,000 off from Vijay Sales. On the whole, the discount amount will account for Rs. 18,000. Taking this discount into consideration, the iPhone 13 will be up for grabs at Rs. 61,900.

When it comes to the other models in the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 13 mini is available at a discounted pricing of Rs. 60,400 after taking the HDFC offer into consideration. Likewise, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is up for sale starting from Rs. 1,18,400 after the discount of Rs. 5,000 on using an HDFC Bank card.

Moving on to the previous generation models, the iPhone 11 is available for purchase starting from Rs. 43,400 including a flat discount of Rs. 4,000 on using an HDFC Bank card. The iPhone 12 will be up for purchase at a discounted price of Rs. 56,299 after the HDFC Bank card offer of Rs. 5,000.

Notably, these offers on the iPhones and other Apple products are available from December 24 and December 31.

Other Apple Products On Discounts

During the sale on Vijay Sales, you can get the iPad 9th Gen model starting from Rs. 26,600 and the iPad Air 4th gen model starting from Rs. 46,900. Also, the iPad Pro is available starting from Rs. 63,500. When it comes to the Apple MacBook models, the MacBook Air powered by M1 chip is priced starting from Rs. 77,610, the MacBook Pro with M1 chip is priced starting from Rs. 1,03,610 and the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip is priced starting from Rs. 1,71,200 during the sale.

Likewise, the Apple Watch Series 7 is priced starting from Rs. 36,100 and the Apple Watch SE is priced starting from Rs. 25,900. The second-generation Apple AirPods is priced at Rs. 10,900 and the third-generation model costs Rs. 15,300. The AirPods with MagSafe charging is available for Rs. 20,400, AirPods Max costs Rs. 50,900, and the AirPods Pro costs Rs. 17,990.

