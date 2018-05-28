Apple is making ARM-based MacBook with touchscreen, LTE and Sim card slot

Apple is all set for its upcoming WWDC (World Wide Developers Conference) 2018. The event is going to be held on June 4 and it will continue until June 8. The company is expected to make some important announcements about its future plans and will showcase some latest software and technology to developers.

There are many speculations are coming related to the event, some has also indicated that Apple might launch its iPhone SE 2. But one of it has suggested that the Apple might bring an ARM-based MacBook which is said to support touchscreen and LTE.

According to 9to5Mac report, a device is spotted with a codename 'Star' which can be the first iOS notebook or the first MacBook with an ARM processor. The product which is codenamed 'Star' bears a model number N84. The unit is still in its prototype stage and the developers are developing the device since January 2018. Moreover, some units are also been sent to the Apple's headquarter for being tested by the company's employees.

Its been 12 long years Apple is using Intel processors in its Mac devices. On the other side, Apple iPhones are using Apple-designed processors since 2010. A recent report has indicated that Apple is planning to move the Mac processor to its own processors by 2020. Apple is slowly pushing the Intel processors aside.

According to the report, there is no much information on the device so far. But the unit is expected to feature touchscreen, SIM card slot, GPS, compass and water-resistant capabilities. The device is also said to feature EFI (Extensible Firmware Interface) which will allow users to connect computer interface to their operating system or to the boot system used by Macs. The ARM-based Mac is said to be launched by 2020, and it's been classified in a new device family which runs a 'derivative' of iOS.

"ARM processors already support LTE and GPS, which means that the ARM Macs could be more different from the current Intel-based Macs than we initially thought," according to 9to5Mac.

