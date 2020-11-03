Apple Next Big Event Slated For November 10: What To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last month, Apple unveiled four new next-generation iPhones in the iPhone 12 series. While these models have gone on sale in many global markets, Apple has sent out invites for another event that will take place on November 10. Again, this will be an online event as the previous one due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

It is speculated that the Apple event could be for the Macs that run Apple's own silicon. The online launch event will take place at 10 AM PST (11:30 PM IST) on November 10. Notably, this is the third event hosted by Apple since September wherein the company unveiled the upgraded iPad and Watch lineup ahead of the iPhone 12 series launch.

Next Apple Event

The announcement of the Apple Silicon was expected to happen at both these events but it looks like the company wanted to host another event for the same. Now, the tech giant has teased another event for next week with the tagline "one more thing", which was used in the past events hosted by the company.

Back in June this year, at the WWDC 2020, Apple announced its plans to transition the entire Mac lineup with its own in-house processors that are rumored for years. However, this does not mean that the Intel-powered Macs are outdated but the new models will ship with A-series Macs. Even the existing models of Macs will be compatible with the new macOS releases for years to come.

Back then, the Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the new Apple Silicon initiative ends the partnership between the company and the chipmaker Intel. And, it will let computers to run the same apps as those on iPhones.

A few weeks back, the tipster John Prosser revealed the details of the upcoming event. He took to Twitter to reveal that Apple could host an event on November 10 and launch the new devices on November 17, which is yet to be confirmed by the company.

