ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Apple Lockdown Mode To Protect iPhones, iPads & Macs From Spyware Attacks; Here's How

    By
    |

    Apple needs no introduction when it comes to securing its devices from unwanted security breaches. Apple prioritizes its customers' privacy over anything else, which is why iPhone users are reluctant to move to Android or Windows. With Apple Lockdown mode, your iPhones, iPads, and Macs will be even more secure than before.

     
    Apple Lockdown Mode Security Feature Explained

    The new security feature will provide the required security to Apple users from hacking campaigns and targeted spyware like NSO Group's Pegasus. With the feature enabled, hackers and spyware will find it extremely difficult to steal your sensitive data stored on iPhones, iPads and MacBooks.

    "Lockdown Mode is designed to add extra protection to phones, such as blocking attachments and link previews in messages, potentially hackable web browsing technologies, and incoming FaceTime calls from unknown numbers", said Apple. The feature will ensure the protection of data against even the most sophisticated attacks.

    Post the feature rollout; Apple devices will not accept accessory connections unless the device is unlocked. Apple will also not allow the installation of new remote management software on the devices with the Lockdown Mode enabled.

    Apple users will see a dedicated screen while enabling the Lockdown mode. You should enable the optional security feature only if you believe you could fall victim to a highly sophisticated cyberattack. For instance, NSO spyware was allegedly used to target activists and journalists across the globe. It was named as a weapon of choice for repressive governments to silence journalists, activists and even heads of state.

    Once you enable the optional security feature, your iPhone or iPad will not function as it normally does. According to Apple, the iPhone apps, websites and features will be strictly limited for security. Some experiences and services will be completely unavailable or disabled to ensure greater security for your sensitive data.

     

    While this might sound a bit restrictive, the feature will prevent unwanted access to data such as call logs, messages, voice notes, bank passwords, etc. You will always have the option to disable the mode in case you believe you are not under the radar of some hacker group or any spyware agency.
    Apple will roll out the Lockdown mode for developer testing this summer followed by the public release in the fall.

    Image Source

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, July 7, 2022, 15:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 7, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X